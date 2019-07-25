ITR Filing: Warning! 5 most common mistakes one should avoid during filing Income Tax Return

ITR Filing 2019: August 31 is the last day for filing Income Tax Return (ITR) for the assessment year 2019-20 (the financial year 2018-19). It is a responsibility of Individuals to file Income Tax Return on or before the last date. One can file ITR online through income tax's e-filing ITR website. However, it is common for individuals to makes mistakes while filing ITR online.

With the last date being August 31, extended from July 31, it has made a lot of taxpayers easy to file ITR.

However, here are 7 common mistakes individuals make while filing an ITR, either online or offline:

1: Select ITR forms wisely

Taxpayers need to select the correct ITR form. Each ITR form differs based on the nature of income that needs to be disclosed by assesses. Pre-filled ITR-1, ITR-2, ITR-3 and ITR-4 forms that are available for taxpayers.

2: Not disclosing all sources of Income:

One should avoid hiding sources of income-- salaried individuals as one need to disclose all sources of income apart from your salary while filing your return.

3: Not filing basic details right:

It is important for taxpayers to mention basic details such as PAN, Personal Information, e-mail ID, bank account number and IFSC code correctly.

4: Not filing ITR before deadline:

Taxpayers need to file ITR on or before time to avoid any consequences and get certain benefits.

5: Verify your ITR:

One need to verify filled out all the details and submitted the return, verification is required while filing ITR online/ offline

A hefty amount of fine is levied on individuals who miss filing ITR by the due date.

Until December 31 -- fine is Rs 5,000

Until January 1/March 31, 2020, fine is Rs 10,000

For those whose income is below Rs 5 lakh, the late fee is Rs 1,000

Important: If you fail to file an income tax return, and tax due is more than Rs 25 lakh, you can even face a seven-year jail term.

