Haryana to reopen religious places, except in Gurugram, Faridabad

The Haryana government on Saturday decided to allow the reopening of religious places, places of worship for the public and shopping malls in a regulated and restricted manner across the state with effect from June 8, except in Gurugram and Faridabad districts in view of large number of positive case.

Apart from this, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services will be reopened with generic preventive measures across the state.

The timing of opening will be between 9 am and 8 pm so as to ensure the compliance of the night curfew.

A decision to this effect was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The Chief Minister directed to regulate and restrict these activities by following the guidelines and instructions as issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs in view the prevailing conditions due to COVID-19.

The Chief Minister directed that the generic preventive measures, including simple public health measures, social distancing, wearing of face covers or masks would be observed by all workers and visitors at these places at all times.

It was decided that no 'aarti', congregation or masses and collective gathering for prayers will be allowed.

Only individual prayers will be allowed and no physical offerings like prasad or distribution or sprinkling of holy water, etc., will be allowed inside the religious place.

