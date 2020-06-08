37 new containment zones added in Gurugram as record 230 cases reported in 24 hours | Check List

Image Source : ANI 37 new containment zones added in Guugram as record 230 cases reported in 24 hours | Check List

Gurugram coronavirus containment zones have seen 37 new areas added to the list as record 230 cases were reported in the last 24 hours. Earlier, the Gurugram administration had recorded 215 cases in a day on June 4. Officials said that 1,144 cases have appeared in the last 7 days. Gurugram currently has 1,467 corona positive patients admitted in different hospitals while the total number reached 1,922.

The officials further said that the condition of two patients is extremely critical. Gurugram district has already registered 4 deaths.

Officials further pointed out that a majority of cases appeared in containment zones. The situation in containment zones is extremely precarious. Sources have said that a majority of residential societies and condominiums have positive cases. Places like Dundahera, DLF phase 3 Nathupur, Sirhaul, Mollahera, sector 10A, Devilal colony are badly hit.

Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, civil surgeon of Gurugram said: "We are receiving frequent cases in Gurugram. It is a concern for us. We are working hard to contain spread in limited places. On Sunday, 108 patients recovered from illness and they were discharged from hospital."

List of Containment Zones Gurugram

Gurugram block-Lane number 1, 6 b and 7 of Sarhaul village Meghdoot apartment sector 10 Om Nagar Police station road Dundehera sector 21 A,B,C block of Ardee City 4 lanes of Islampur village Kadipur Enclave Surat Nagar Khandsa road vegetable market Shakti Nagar Gali number 2 Shivaji Park Anand Garden Jawahar Nagar Park Krishna Nagar Gali number 2 Jyoti Park Others include Block-L DLF phase 2 Basai village Rajendra Park, near Lalu Prasad wali Gali Bhawani enclave Devi Lal colony Khandsa village Nathupur village Kherkidhaula village Bajghera Baliawas Jamalpur Sheetala colony New Palam Vihar Harmony Home sector 57 Hari Nagar gali number 4 Rajiv nagar, Sector 17 near Bata show room Shikandarpur Ghosi Sector 22 A, Block C of Sushant Lok 1 Sector 9, Block -C of Palam Vihar, Daulatabad Pataudi block -Ward number 8 and Dadavas village Sohna block-Mohan Nagar

