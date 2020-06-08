Monday, June 08, 2020
     
37 new containment zones added in Gurugram as record 230 cases reported in 24 hours | Check List

Gurugram coronavirus containment zones have risen to 66 as record 230 cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

Gurugram Updated on: June 08, 2020 8:20 IST
Gurugram coronavirus containment zones have seen 37 new areas added to the list as record 230 cases were reported in the last 24 hours. Earlier, the Gurugram administration had recorded 215 cases in a day on June 4. Officials said that 1,144 cases have appeared in the last 7 days. Gurugram currently has 1,467 corona positive patients admitted in different hospitals while the total number reached 1,922.

The officials further said that the condition of two patients is extremely critical. Gurugram district has already registered 4 deaths.

Officials further pointed out that a majority of cases appeared in containment zones. The situation in containment zones is extremely precarious. Sources have said that a majority of residential societies and condominiums have positive cases. Places like Dundahera, DLF phase 3 Nathupur, Sirhaul, Mollahera, sector 10A, Devilal colony are badly hit.

Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, civil surgeon of Gurugram said: "We are receiving frequent cases in Gurugram. It is a concern for us. We are working hard to contain spread in limited places. On Sunday, 108 patients recovered from illness and they were discharged from hospital."

List of Containment Zones Gurugram

  1. Gurugram block-Lane number 1, 6 b and 7 of Sarhaul village
  2. Meghdoot apartment sector 10
  3. Om Nagar
  4. Police station road Dundehera sector 21
  5. A,B,C block of Ardee City
  6. 4 lanes of Islampur village
  7. Kadipur Enclave
  8. Surat Nagar
  9. Khandsa road vegetable market
  10. Shakti Nagar Gali number 2
  11. Shivaji Park
  12. Anand Garden
  13. Jawahar Nagar Park
  14. Krishna Nagar Gali number 2
  15. Jyoti Park
  16. Others include
  17. Block-L DLF phase 2
  18. Basai village
  19. Rajendra Park, near Lalu Prasad wali Gali
  20. Bhawani enclave
  21. Devi Lal colony
  22. Khandsa village
  23. Nathupur village
  24. Kherkidhaula village
  25. Bajghera
  26. Baliawas
  27. Jamalpur
  28. Sheetala colony
  29. New Palam Vihar
  30. Harmony Home sector 57
  31. Hari Nagar gali number 4
  32. Rajiv nagar, Sector 17 near Bata show room
  33. Shikandarpur Ghosi
  34. Sector 22 A,  Block C of Sushant Lok 1
  35. Sector 9, Block -C of Palam Vihar, Daulatabad
  36. Pataudi block -Ward number 8 and Dadavas village
  37. Sohna block-Mohan Nagar

 

