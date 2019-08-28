GOOD NEWS for Railway passengers. IRCTC has a new service to benefit you, check details inside

Image Source : FILE Want to cancel your pre-booked train tickets and want REFUND? Do it with IRCTC's new service; details inside

GOOD NEWS! For the ease of people who are trying to cancel the train tickets booked via Railways ticket booking counters, the IRCTC has launched a facility of counter ticket cancellation on IRCTC e-ticketing website--irctc.co.in. With the IRCTC's new cancellation service, passengers can cancel the train tickets booked via designated ticket counters, reservations offices, and other booking centres of Indian Railways.

For cancelling the train tickets booked through railway counters, the mobile number of the passenger should be same as given at the time of booking the tickets at the counters.

IRCTC counter ticket cancellation rules

1. The cancellation of train tickets and refund will be allowed for PRS counter tickets in normal circumstances only and not in case of late running of trains/cancellation of the train etc.

2. Users will be able to cancel the train tickets only up to 4 hours before the scheduled departure of the train if the ticket is confirmed.

3. The e-ticketing cancellation from IRCTC website is permitted only up to 30 minutes before the scheduled departure of the train if the ticket is RAC/waitlist.

4. All the privilege/duty pass/PTOs/complimentary pass train tickets may be allowed to be cancelled through the IRCTC website.

5. According to IRCTC, In the case of train pass, zero refund is permissible, however, for the validity of the pass for fresh booking the passenger shall approach the counter to get the pass re-validated by marking the same cancelled against the earlier booked tickets as per prescribed rule.

6. Once the passenger avails full cancellation of PNR of the train tickets via IRCTC website, the PNR will be marked as cancelled but not refunded in the system.

7. The seat/berth will be released and the applicable refund amount due will be displayed to the passenger on the IRCTC website.