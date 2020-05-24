Sunday, May 24, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Fyi News
  4. Ghaziabad allows domestic help, newspaper vendors to enter societies

Ghaziabad allows domestic help, newspaper vendors to enter societies

Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey on Saturday said he has allowed newspaper hawkers and domestic helps to enter residential societies.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Updated on: May 24, 2020 8:46 IST
Ghaziabad, domestic help, newspaper vendors
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Domestic help, newspaper vendors allowed to enter Ghaziabad societies.

Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey on Saturday said he has allowed newspaper hawkers and domestic helps to enter residential societies.

Most residents had raised the demand with the administration that newspaper hawkers and domestic helps be allowed to enter the societies. 

Domestic helps, drivers, plumbers, electricians, and air conditioner mechanics would be permitted to enter societies if their services are sought by the residents.

But the society residents will have to take precaution against COVID-19, the DM added.

ALSO READ | 2600 trains to run in next 10 days, 36 lakh people likely to travel

ALSO READ | Maharashtra govt says no to air travel until May 31

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X