Ghaziabad allows domestic help, newspaper vendors to enter societies

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Domestic help, newspaper vendors allowed to enter Ghaziabad societies.

Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey on Saturday said he has allowed newspaper hawkers and domestic helps to enter residential societies.

Most residents had raised the demand with the administration that newspaper hawkers and domestic helps be allowed to enter the societies.

Domestic helps, drivers, plumbers, electricians, and air conditioner mechanics would be permitted to enter societies if their services are sought by the residents.

But the society residents will have to take precaution against COVID-19, the DM added.

