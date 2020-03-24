Coronavirus disease: Your questions answered by doctors and experts | Watch Live

The world is battling novel coronavirus, as the death toll resulting due to COVID-19 has crossed 16,500. In India, nearly 500 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported by far and the fatalities stand at 10. According to the data updated Tuesday morning, the total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 492, including 446 active cases. West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh reported a casualty each on Monday while seven deaths were earlier reported from Maharashtra (two), Bihar, Karnataka, Delhi, Gujarat and Punjab. Researchers and doctors across the world are making all efforts to develop a vaccine that can prove to be helpful against coronavirus.

How relevant is the lockdown and what necessary precautions should be taken?

It should be noted that coronavirus is highly communicable and it is important to maintain a safe distance between people. PAN-India lockdown in this scenario is vital to restrict social gatherings and the transmission of coronavirus. If we do not adhere by the lockdown, the situation arising out of COVID-19 can worsen to an uncontrollable level.

Is it safe to order essential commodities online to contain COVID-19 spread?

Coronavirus is spreading at a fast pace and it will take no time to become a natural calamity. It is a person-to-person transmission. Those at home are ordering products online and should take necessary care of cleaning the surface of the package after receiving it from the delivery person. The package can be cleaned using any regular sanitizer, but it is very important to wash your own hands after cleaning the package. People should also maintain a safe distance from the delivery person.

How to control coronavirus transmission while giving/receiving money at shops?

The money you receive from any shop or store should be kept in the sun for a few hours. This would to an extent prevent the transmission of coronavirus to your hands. You can also wear gloves while giving or receiving money at stores and later wash your gloves, to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

What precautions should be taken after returning home from a market?

The moment you return home, you must wash your hands. People should ensure they do not touch their face or any other surface in the house without washing their hands.

What steps did China take to contain coronavirus spread?

People in China took all precautions and care as soon as they became aware of the situation. They did not wait for a leader to direct them to stay indoors. In China, people locked themselves inside their homes and cut down on all social interactions. They purchased necessary commodities and stayed indoors for several weeks. In addition, no person in China was allowed to venture out on the streets without masks and hand gloves. They took proper care of sanitization and did not take allow anyone or anyone inside their homes without sanitization.

Is it important to shower after returning home from markets?

The most important thing is to wash your hands, feet and face as soon as you return home. People should also change their clothes and wash them immediately, to avoid the spread of COVID-19 through clothes. It is good to take a shower after returning from markets.

