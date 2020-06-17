Image Source : AP Dexamethasone -- tipped as the first coronavirus life saving drug has an India connection

Medical experts based in United Kingdom have claimed that Dexamethasone has 'proved' to be the first life-saving drug against COVID-19. The claims made by the UK scientists state that the low-dose steroid treatment -- Dexamethasone -- is a major breakthrough in the fight against coronavirus. But do you know that Dexamethasone has an India connection?

"The drug cuts the risk of death b a third for patients on ventilators and for those on oxygen, it cuts deaths by a fifth. Had the drug been used in the UK from the beginning, upto 5,000 lives lost to COVID-19, could have been saved," researchers have claimed.

Dexamethasone is a part of the massive worldwide campaign that has been launched by scientists, researchers and medical experts to find a drug or a vaccine for COVID-19, an illness that has claimed nearly 4.5 lakh lives worldwide.

Dexamethasone: The India Connection

Dexamethasone has an Indian connection. The drug which is being acclaimed as a cheap solution to COVID-19 is manufactured by Cadila Healthcare or Zydus Cadila, based out of Ahmedabad.

Zydus Cadila ranks 4th in the Indian pharmaceutical industry. The group has manufacturing sites and research facilities spread across five states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim in India and in the US and Brazil.

Zydus’ global business has a strong presence in the regulated markets of the US, Europe (France and Spain) and in the high profile markets of Latin America and South Africa. It is also present in a big way in 25 other emerging markets worldwide.

What is Dexamethasone?

Traditionally, Dexamethasone is used to treat conditions such as arthritis, blood/hormone/immune system disorders, allergic reactions, certain skin and eye conditions, breathing problems, certain bowel disorders, and certain cancers. It is also used as a test for an adrenal gland disorder (Cushing's syndrome).

This medication is a corticosteroid hormone (glucocorticoid). It decreases your body's natural defensive response and reduces symptoms such as swelling and allergic-type reactions.

