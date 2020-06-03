Caution! BMC has an important message for Mumbaikars who take their cars out for unavoidable reason today

Image Source : BMC BMC has an important message for Mumbaikars who take their cars out for unavoidable reason

As Cyclone Nisarga zeros in on Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a warning for all Mumbaikars who might have to take their cars out for unavoidable reasons. In a tweet sent out at 8:26 am, BMC has asked people to carry a hammer or other objects that could come handy if the situation ever arises wherein they have to break the car's windshield to escape.

"While it’s best that you stay at home during heavy rainfall; but if, for some unavoidable reason, you need to drive your car, please ensure that you carry a hammer or objects that can help you break the glass in case your car doors get jammed," BMC tweeted.

Cyclone Nisarga is all set to make landfall in Mumbai around noon today. Heavy rains have lashed the city and IMD has already warned that more will follow as the cyclone approaches.

