Cyclone Nisarga: Do's and Don'ts for people in Mumbai and adjoining regions

As Maharashtra and Gujarat prepare for the approaching cyclonic storm 'Nisarga', several boats of fishermen from Palghar are still out in the sea, and efforts are being made to get them back to the shore quickly. The Maharashtra government have already sounded an alert in Mumbai and neighbouring districts in view of the cyclonic storm 'Nisarga', which is expected to hit the state's coast on Wednesday. The NDMA and IMD have also issued warnings for several districts of Gujarat and Maharashtra. On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray through video conference on Monday and took stock of the state's preparedness to tackle any eventuality. Ten units of the NDRF have been deployed in vulnerable districts, while six others have been kept on a stand-by. Gujarat will have a total of 17 NDRF teams, including two on standby, and neighbouring Maharashtra 16 teams, including six on standby.

A flood alert has been sounded in several low-lying regions of Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri. It is important for Mumbaikars and people in the affected regions to stay indoors and follow these guidelines: IndiaTVNews.com brings to you a consolidated list of precautions you should take and things you should not do considering Cyclone Nisarga.

Cyclone Nisarga: Do's and Don'ts for people in the affected areas:

Before cyclone During and after cyclone Ignore rumors, stay calm and don't panic Switch off electrical mains and gas supply. Keep doors and windows shut Keep your mobile phone charged and use SMS If your house is unsafe, leave early before the onset of the cyclone. Listen to radio, watch TV and read newspapers for the weather updates Listen to radio/transistor. Drink boiled or chlorinated water Keep your important documents and valuables in water-proof container Rely only on official warnings. Prepare an emergency kit for safety and survival. Watch out for broken electrical poles, wires and other sharp objects Secure your house, repair, and don't leave sharp objects on loose. Do not go into damaged buildings. Untie cattle/animals for their safety Seek a safety shelter as soon as possible.

The fishermen should keep a radio with extra batteries handy and they should not venture out in sea until official orders.

How to make an emergency kit?

Meanwhile, save yourself from stress and the possibility of missing out by preparing your cyclone kit. Keep in mind that power may go out, conditions may be wet and shops are likely to be shut. An ideal emergency kit includes:

Battery operated torch

Extra batteries

Battery operated radio

First aid kit and essential medicines

Important papers (Ration card, Voter ID card, Aadhar card etc)

Emergency food (dry items) and water (packed and sealed)

Candles and matches in a waterproof container

Knife

Chlorine tablets or powdered water purifiers

Cash, Aadhar Card and Ration Card

Thick ropes and cords

Shoes

STAY CALM! STAY SAFE!

