COVID-19 medicines: Coronil vs FabiFlu vs Covifor. How they fare against each other

Swami Ramdev announced earlier today that his ayurvedic coronavirus medicine combo -- Coronil and Swasari -- will be available across the country from today, after the differences with Ayush Ministry were sorted out. Swami Ramdev announced that Ayush Ministry has termed Coronil as a 'COVID management' drug.

He also said that this is a cheaper option to combat coronavirus, unlike the allopathic medicines which were 'much costlier' than the Ayurvedic option. He referred to FabiFlu drug which has been given a nod for use in India on COVID-19 patients.

Coronil FabiFlu Covifor Maker Patanjali Glenmark Hetero Drug Ayurvedic Allopathic Allopathic Drug Type Non-Prescription Drug Prescription Drug Prescription Drug Price Rs 508 per kit Rs 103 per tablet Rs 5,000 to 6,000 per doze Usage Can take at home Under strict observance of medical personnel Under strict observance of medical personnel

No difference of opinions between Ayush Ministry and Patanjali.#कोरोनिलविजय #पतंजलिविजय pic.twitter.com/KRSyHvDSNZ — Patanjali Ayurved (@PypAyurved) July 1, 2020

