COVID-19 medicines: Coronil vs FabiFlu vs Covifor. How they fare against each other

Wednesday, July 01, 2020
     
Swami Ramdev announced earlier today that his ayurvedic coronavirus medicine combo -- Coronil and Swasari -- will be available across the country from today, after the differences with Ayush Ministry were sorted out. Swami Ramdev announced that Ayush Ministry has termed Coronil as a 'COVID management' drug.

New Delhi Updated on: July 01, 2020 14:04 IST
Swami Ramdev announced earlier today that his ayurvedic coronavirus medicine combo -- Coronil and Swasari -- will be available across the country from today, after the differences with Ayush Ministry were sorted out. Swami Ramdev announced that Ayush Ministry has termed Coronil as a 'COVID management' drug. 

He also said that this is a cheaper option to combat coronavirus, unlike the allopathic medicines which were 'much costlier' than the Ayurvedic option. He referred to FabiFlu drug which has been given a nod for use in India on COVID-19 patients. 

So how do these drugs fare against each other?

  Coronil FabiFlu Covifor
Maker Patanjali Glenmark Hetero
Drug  Ayurvedic Allopathic Allopathic
Drug Type Non-Prescription Drug Prescription Drug Prescription Drug
Price Rs 508 per kit Rs 103 per tablet Rs 5,000 to 6,000 per doze
Usage Can take at home Under strict observance of medical personnel Under strict observance of medical personnel

