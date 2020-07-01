COVID-19 medicines: Coronil vs FabiFlu vs Covifor. How they fare against each other

Swami Ramdev announced earlier today that his ayurvedic coronavirus medicine combo -- Coronil and Swasari -- will be available across the country from today, after the differences with Ayush Ministry were sorted out. Swami Ramdev announced that Ayush Ministry has termed Coronil as a 'COVID management' drug.
He also said that this is a cheaper option to combat coronavirus, unlike the allopathic medicines which were 'much costlier' than the Ayurvedic option. He referred to FabiFlu drug which has been given a nod for use in India on COVID-19 patients.
So how do these drugs fare against each other?
|Coronil
|FabiFlu
|Covifor
|Maker
|Patanjali
|Glenmark
|Hetero
|Drug
|Ayurvedic
|Allopathic
|Allopathic
|Drug Type
|Non-Prescription Drug
|Prescription Drug
|Prescription Drug
|Price
|Rs 508 per kit
|Rs 103 per tablet
|Rs 5,000 to 6,000 per doze
|Usage
|Can take at home
|Under strict observance of medical personnel
|Under strict observance of medical personnel
All clinical trial documents shared with Ayush Ministry!— Patanjali Ayurved (@PypAyurved) July 1, 2020
No difference of opinions between Ayush Ministry and Patanjali.#कोरोनिलविजय #पतंजलिविजय pic.twitter.com/KRSyHvDSNZ