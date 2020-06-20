Image Source : AP Bengaluru containment zones rise to 191 as 49 more areas declared hotspots. Check Details

The number of containment zones in Bengaluru has risen to 191 after 39 more areas in the city were declared COVID-19 hotspots. “Following detection of fresh COVID-19 cases in new localities across the city, 49 more areas have been declared as containment zones taking their total to 191,” a civic official told news agency IANS.

"The recovery rate is 48 per cent. If recoveries are more and faster, lockdown norms will be lifted and the zone will be declared free from containment," the official further added.

"Of the containment zones, 81 per cent are active as more cases test positive while 15 per cent have returned to normalcy following the discharge of patients after recovery," he said.

Karnataka has had 7,944 COVID-19 cases out of which 4,983 have recovered while 114 have succumbed to the illness.

