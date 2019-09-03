Apache AH-64E vs CAIC Z-10: How does IAF's ace attack helicopter compare to that of China's

AH-64E Apache

IAF has officially procured the most advanced multi-role heavy attack helicopter in the world -- AH-64E Apache.

In the world of modern warfare, attack helicopters play a major role in deciding the fate of the war. An attack helicopter has 2 main roles

1. Support Role: To provide direct and accurate close air support for ground troops

2. Anti-Tank role: To destroy the enemy's tanks and other armour concentrations.

India TV Newsdesk brings to you a comparison between India's newly inducted attack helicopter AH-64E Apache and China's CAIC Z-10:

AH-64E Apache

MAKE

The AH-64 Apache helicopter belongs to the Boeing family and finds its roots in the United States of America. AH-64 was first produced in 1983 and has gone through several upgrades since then.

The Z-10 helicopter has been manufactured by Changhe Aircraft Industries Corporation (CAIC). Z-10 has been indigenously manufactured within China. It was first manufactured in 2012.

FUNCTIONALITY