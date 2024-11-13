Fact Check: Pakistani flag raised at NCP leader Nawab Malik's roadshow in Mumbai? | Know truth

Follow us on Image Source : X/SCREENSHOT Screenshots of social media claims alleging a Pakistani flag was seen at Nawab Malik's campaign roadshow in Shivaji Nagar.

The Verdict [False]

The green flag with a white crescent and star displayed at NCP leader Nawab Malik's Shivaji Nagar roadshow is an Islamic flag, not the Pakistani flag.

What's the claim?

A photo showing a green flag with a white crescent and star, taken during a roadshow by former minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik in Mumbai, has gone viral, with claims that it is a Pakistani flag.

The image was shared on X (formerly Twitter) with a Hindi caption translated as: "Why should the Pakistani flag be waved behind? Guys…" Archived versions of such posts can be found here and here.

The NCP leader was campaigning for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, set for November 20, with results to be announced on November 23. Malik is running as the NCP candidate for the Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar constituency, while his daughter, Sana Malik, is contesting in the Anushaktinagar constituency.

However, the investigation found that the flag in the image is not a Pakistani flag but an Islamic religious flag.

What did we find

Through a reverse image search, we found a similar photo published by Deccan Herald, titled "Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Ajit Pawar." This image shows Malik, his daughter, and their associates dressed in the same attire as in the viral photo. The report confirms that on November 7, 2024, Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar participated in roadshows for both Malik and his daughter.

Malik has also shared the photos from his Shivaji Nagar roadshow on X (archived here), including the viral image, with a Hindi caption that translates to: "Strong leadership of Maharashtra National President of the Nationalist Congress Party and beloved Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Hon. @ajitpawarspeaks Dada’s Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar. Welcome to the assembly constituency." Ajit Pawar, who campaigned alongside Malik, also posted images from the event on X (archived here).

The original image posted by Malik clearly shows the same green flag, confirming it has not been altered. However, some social media posts have incorrectly identified this flag as the Pakistani flag, whereas it is actually an Islamic religious flag.

Difference between the Pakistani flag and the Islamic flag

The green flag in question features a white crescent and star at its center, along with smaller stars surrounding it. In contrast, the Pakistani flag includes a green field with a white vertical stripe on the left side, with only a single crescent and star in the remaining green portion.

The absence of a white stripe on the left side clearly indicates this is not the Pakistani flag but a common Islamic flag, often featuring other design elements such as smaller stars.

A similar Islamic flag featuring the crescent, star, and additional elements is available on the stock photo site Alamy and closely resembles the flag in the viral image. Flags of this kind are also sold as Islamic flags for Eid Miladunnabi on e-commerce platforms.

News coverage of the November 7 roadshow in Shivaji Nagar and Mankhurd did not report any display of Pakistani flags. The image circulating online is misrepresenting an Islamic flag in the background, promoting a misleading narrative amid Maharashtra’s election.

Previously also similar claims were debunked where Islamic flags at rallies were misidentified as 'Pakistani flags.'

The verdict

A green flag with a white crescent and star seen at campaign roadshows for Nawab Malik and his daughter in Shivaji Nagar is mistakenly identified as a Pakistani flag. It is actually an Islamic flag, distinct from the Pakistani flag, as it lacks a white stripe on the left and features additional smaller stars.

