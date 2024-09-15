Fact Check: Has Chandrababu Naidu decided to snap ties with NDA again? Know truth behind viral claim

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Fact Check

Fact Check: A post has been circulating on the social media platform X for a few days claiming that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has snapped ties with the BJP-led NDA due to the state's special status not being granted. A user named Ranvijay Singh shared a news channel video clip on X, stating, “Game over! Now there’s a strong chance the government will fall. Recently, Bihar’s Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met with Lalu Yadav. Now Chandrababu Naidu has severed the alliance. This is a sign of change!” This video was uploaded by the user Ranvijay Singh on X on September 7, 2024, with this claim.

India TV conducts fact-check

India TV’s fact-check team investigated the viral video claim. A Google search with the necessary keywords found no recent credible news regarding Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) breaking away from the NDA. Further searches revealed that the viral video is from March 2018. This video is being circulated on social media as recent. The news was originally uploaded on a news channel's official YouTube channel on March 7, 2018, when Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP had indeed parted ways with the NDA.

A Google image search also revealed a recent photo of Chandrababu Naidu with Prime Minister Modi. According to media reports, Naidu recently met with PM Modi to request more central assistance for Andhra Pradesh.

What’s the truth behind the viral post?

India TV’s fact-check team found that the viral video was falsely presented as recent, with a misleading claim. Chandrababu Naidu has not broken his alliance with the central government. The video clip from March 2018, now over six years old, is being spread with a false narrative.

