Fact Check: Did BJP workers assault Muslim man? Know truth behind viral claim

Fact Check: A video of an elderly Muslim man being assaulted is rapidly going viral on social media with misleading claims. When we investigated the truth behind this claim, the reality turned out to be entirely different.

What is going viral?

A video of an elderly Muslim man being assaulted is spreading like wildfire on social media. In the viral video, it is clearly visible that a man is slapping an elderly Muslim man. The elderly man bends down to pick something up, but the man slaps him again, causing the elderly man's cap to fall off. This video has been shared across various social media platforms. One user shared the viral video with the caption, "BJP goons are beating an elderly Muslim man in India just because he is Muslim." The video is being shared with the hashtag "#AlleyesonIndianMuslims."

When we investigated, the truth turned out to be something else. This video is not from India; it is from Bangladesh. When we performed a reverse image search, the search results led us to a report from Jamuna TV on YouTube, which mentioned that the video was from Barguna, Bangladesh. Jamuna TV's report is from six days ago, dated September 9, 2024. The caption of Jamuna TV’s report reads, "BNP leader’s son slaps a controversial freedom fighter in Barguna!"

This makes it absolutely clear that the viral video is being shared with a false claim and has no connection to India. People are advised to remain cautious of such misleading news.

