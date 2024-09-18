Fact Check: Chaos in Delhi after cloudburst? Know truth behind viral video

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fact Check of viral video of cloudburst in Delhi

India TV Fact Check: A video has been circulating on social media for the past several days, claiming that a cloudburst occurred in Delhi, creating an atmosphere of chaos. However, a fact check by India TV revealed that the claim is completely false, and the video is misleading.

What is going viral?

Several videos have been going viral on social media, claiming that a cloudburst has occurred in Delhi. The caption on these videos states, "Chaos in Delhi due to cloudburst." A user named Irshad shared this video on Facebook, while another user, Bashith Prasad, posted the same video with a similar claim.

India TV did investigation

Videos circulating on social media claimed chaos due to a cloudburst in Delhi. To investigate this claim, we first searched for reports of a cloudburst in Delhi using Google Open Search but found no news confirming such an incident. This raised doubts about the authenticity of the viral video.

We then took a screenshot of the video and performed a Google reverse image search. on doing this, we found that the same video had been uploaded on Instagram on July 30, with the caption, "Protest in Puerto La Cruz, Anzoategui state against Maduro's fraud." When we compared the viral video with the original one, they turned out to be similar. This confirmed that the viral video was from Venezuela and had no connection to Delhi.

What came out in fact check?

A fact check by India TV has revealed that the viral video claiming a cloudburst in Delhi is fake. The video, in fact, shows a protest against President Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela. Therefore, people are advised to be cautious and not believe such misleading claims circulating on social media.

