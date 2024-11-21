FACT CHECK: AI-generated audio clips target Supriya Sule, Nana Patole in alleged Bitcoin scam

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Supriya Sule and Nana Patole.

FACT CHECK BY Logically Facts:

Claim

Audio clips purportedly implicating NCP leader Supriya Sule and Congress Maharashtra President Nana Patole in a cryptocurrency fraud have been flagged as likely AI-generated. The clips released by the BJP were used to accuse leaders of misusing money to influence elections. There was plenty of evidence that the clips were designed by experts and advanced detection equipment.

BJP charges: Sule, Patole have been accused of bitcoin misappropriation

On November 19, the BJP released several audio clips on social media, accusing Sule and Patole of misusing bitcoins in the 2018 cryptocurrency scam to finance their campaign. In one clip, it is reported that Sule instructed an associate to “cash all the bitcoins” before the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Another alleged that Patole pressed former Pune police chief Amitabh Gupta to give him money.

The charges stem from remarks made by former IPS officer Rabindranath Patil, who accused leaders of using fraudulent Bitcoin currency for elections.

In the four clips, purported conversations between Mehta and Gupta, Sule and Mehta, Patole and Gupta can be heard (archived here, here, here, and here). These clips were also shared by various social media users, many of them BJP supporters.

Image Source : XScreenshot

Analysis reveals AI fabrication

The extensive investigation by the Logically Facts and Misinformation Combat Alliance’s Deepfakes Analysis Unit (DAU) found significant evidence of artificial intelligence in the eavesdropping.

Image Source : XScreenshot of X.

• Voice discrepancies: The clippings revealed unnatural pauses, robotic voices, and irregular transitions when compared to authentic leadership voices from earlier interviews.

• AI detection tools: Tools like Hive Audio Detector, TrueMedia, and Hiya AI Voice Detection have been flagged with high probability (77%-100%) as AI manipulation.

Image Source : SCREENSHOT/TRUEMEDIA VIA DAUA screenshot of TrueMedia’s analysis of the audio clip.

• Language errors: Correct pronunciation of names and unnatural speech again suggested AI intervention.

Reactions from Sule and Patole

Both Sule and Patole have categorically denied the allegations.

• Supriya Sule: Sule filed a complaint with the Election Commission and Cyber Crime Cell, terming the clips “fabricated” and demanding an investigation. She told reporters, “The voice is not mine. These allegations are baseless and malicious.” In an X post (archived here), she attached a copy of the complaint, which said that her voice had been faked to “add fake credibility to their allegations.”

• Nana Patole: Patole dismissed the claims, stating, “Even Prime Minister Modi can recognise my voice. These are fake clips.” He has filed an FIR and plans a defamation suit against BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi.

Political Fallout and Investigation

• Ajit Pawar’s Statement: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said he “recognized” the voices but called for an inquiry to verify the allegations.

• BJP’s Stand: BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi, who released the clips, demanded answers from Congress about its alleged involvement in bitcoin transactions.

• ED Searches: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched an investigation, searching premises linked to Gaurav Mehta, a key figure in the 2018 bitcoin fraud case.

Verdict

The controversy highlighted the growing use of AI in political campaigns to spread misinformation. While the BJP’s allegations have created a political storm, advanced detection tools and expert analysis suggested the audio clips are fabricated, casting doubt on the credibility of the claims. Investigations are ongoing to determine the truth.

Result: MISLEADING

Sources

(Disclaimer: This story was originally published by Logically Facts, and republished by India TV as part of the Shakti Collective.)