Explained: Why UK PM Keir Starmer is facing resignation calls over the Mandelson scandal UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is under political pressure and facing resignation calls after revelations about his controversial appointment of Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the US. The scandal centres on Mandelson’s ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

London:

United Kingdom Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is facing growing calls for his resignation as a political storm gathers over the so-called Mandelson scandal. The controversy centres on the appointment and conduct of Peter Mandelson, a veteran Labour politician and former ambassador to the United States, whose associations with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have been exposed through newly released documents and internal correspondence. As per reports, the situation has damaged Starmer's credibility, raised questions about his judgment and vetting decisions and sparked fierce debate in Parliament and the public at large.

Who is Peter Mandelson and what's the scandal?

Lord Peter Mandelson is a long-time figure in British politics who has served in senior government roles including as a Cabinet minister and EU trade commissioner. In 2024, Prime Minister Keir Starmer appointed him as the United Kingdom's ambassador to the United States. However, this appointment quickly became controversial due to Mandelson's previously known ties with Jeffrey Epstein, the late US financier and convicted sex offender.

The scandal intensified after a new tranche of documents released by US authorities revealed deeper details of Mandelson's relationship with Epstein, including descriptions of Epstein as his "best pal" and evidence that the pair remained in contact even after Epstein's criminal convictions. Some emails and financial records suggest sensitive or market information may have been shared, and there are allegations of payments from Epstein-linked accounts to Mandelson or his partner. Following these revelations, Mandelson was dismissed from his ambassadorial post in 2025 and has since resigned from the House of Lords and the Labour Party amid mounting scrutiny.

Why Starmer is facing resignation calls

The controversy has put Starmer's leadership under intense pressure for several reasons. Starmer admitted publicly that he knew of Mandelson's association with Epstein before the appointment but argued he was not aware of the full extent of the relationship. Critics claim this shows poor judgment and insufficient vetting for a sensitive diplomatic post.

Backbench rebellion and political backlash

Several Labour MPs, including influential figures like former deputy leader Angela Rayner, have criticised the handling of Mandelson's appointment and the release of documents. There has been a significant backlash within the party itself, with some MPs accusing Starmer of seeking to withhold information on grounds of national security, leading to accusations of a cover-up.

Opposition and public outcry

Opposition parties have also seized on the scandal, calling for transparency and accountability. They have demanded full release of vetting files and documentation related to the appointment. Critics argue that Starmer’s handling of the issue has undermined public trust and raised concerns about national security implications stemming from poor decision-making. These developments have fuelled speculation about Starmer's future as Prime Minister and calls for him to step down if he cannot restore confidence in his leadership.

Investigation, resignations and ongoing inquiry

Scotland Yard has launched a criminal investigation into Mandelson on suspicion of misconduct in public office over allegations that he may have shared internal British government information with Epstein. The investigation is ongoing and there are calls to strip Mandelson of his titles and peerage as part of the fallout. To manage the crisis, Starmer has ordered the release of relevant documents relating to Mandelson's appointment while preserving sensitive material that could impede the police inquiry. This U-turn has reportedly come after pressure from both opposition MPs and members of his own party who demanded full transparency.

