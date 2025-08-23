Why Trump picked Sergio Gor as next India ambassador, with less knowledge about Indian policies Trump's move to pick Sergio Gor as the next US ambassador to India has surprised many, as he has 'little experience' about New Delhi. However, top US officials have hailed Gor's appointment.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) picked Sergio Gor, who currently runs the White House Presidential Personnel Office, as the next ambassador to India. 38-year-old Gor is considered to be a 'great friend' of Trump, and he played a key role in his Make America Great Again (MAGA) campaign.

"For the most populous Region in the World, it is important that I have someone I can fully trust to deliver on my Agenda and help us, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN," Trump said, while announcing his decision on 'Truth Social'.

Picking Gor a surprising move

Trump's move to pick Gor as the next US ambassador to India has surprised many, as he has 'little experience' about New Delhi. However, top US officials have hailed Gor's appointment, with US Under Secretary of Defense Elbridge Colby saying, "it will be critical to have someone so able and insightful in this key role."

Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State, has also lauded Gor, saying "he will be an excellent representative of America in one of the most important relationships our nation has in the world."

Why pick Gor is he has 'little experience' with India?

According to a report by POLITICO, Gor's appointment is not about restructuring the White House Presidential Personnel Office, or improving the ties with India amid tensions between the two nations over tariffs, but to send a message to the Modi government that "negotiations need to be serious".

"The president is sending a powerful signal to the Modi government by sending an envoy that is very personally close to him," POLITICO quoted a person familiar with the matter as saying. "Sergio is a clear signal that the negotiations need to be serious and that all messages come from the president."

Steve Bannon, former senior adviser to Trump during his first term, has acknowledged that Gor doesn't have an idea about Indian policy issues, but he believes that the latter is a 'quick study', whom the President trusts a lot.

"If I’m [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi in India — and I say this as somebody that’s so pro that relationship — I couldn’t think of a better pick," Bannon said.

Gor, an Uzbek-born who played key role in MAGA

Gor was born in November 1986 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, when it was a part of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republic (USSR). His family emigrated to the US in 1999. He began working with Trump in 2020 during the first MAGA movement. After Trump's return to office in 2024, he was made the director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office.