When Elon Musk called Sergio Gor, Trump's next US ambassador to India, a 'snake'

Sergio Gor, Donald Trump's close political aide, was appointed as the next US ambassador to India on Friday (local time). In a post on 'Truth Social', Trump called Gor his 'close friend', who worked during his 'historic presidential campaign' and has published many of his best-selling books.

Gor is currently serving as the director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, and will continue to serve in this role until his confirmation, said Trump.

"As Director of Presidential Personnel, Sergio and his team have hired nearly 4,000 America First Patriots across every Department of our Federal Government in RECORD time — Our Departments and Agencies are over 95% filled!" said Trump.

Gor's uneasy relationship with Musk

Gor, however, does not have the best of relationships with Tesla Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elon Musk, a former close aide of Trump, and the SpaceX founder had once called him a 'snake' after he resigned from the Trump administration.

This happened in mid-June this year when Musk called Gor a 'snake' on 'X' (which was previously known as Twitter), Musk's post came after a New York Post report claimed that Gor, who was "tasked with vetting thousands of staffers, hasn’t been fully vetted himself".

The report was shared by one, Peter Baker, Chief White House Correspondent for The New York Times and MSNBC analyst. Replying to Baker, Musk said, "He's a snake".

What did the report claim?

As per the New York Post report, Gor was charged with vetting for thousands of executive-branch employees. However, he didn't submit his "official paperwork about his own background needed for a permanent security clearance".

The charge was declined by the White House, though, which said Gor has submitted the necessary documents.

Clash between Musk, Gor during cabinet meeting, and Tesla CEO's resignation

Media reports suggest Musk and Gor had clashed multiple times, even during Cabinet meetings, where the SpaceX founder even "chastised" the Presidential Personnel Office director over disagreements between them.

Gor had even handed over a dossier against Musk's ally Jared Isaacman, who was nominated to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). However, Gor's dossier led to the move's reversal, which left Musk furious.

Amid all this, Musk finally left the Trump administration, announcing his exit from the US government role in DOGE.

