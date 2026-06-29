Why PM Modi was conferred with Seychelles' 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon' award | Explained

New Delhi:

On June 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with ‘Guardian of the blue horizon’ honour, which is Seychelles’ highest presidential distinction for leadership in environmental conservation, climate resilience and sustainable development.

He is the first-ever recipient of this newly instituted national honour of Seychelles.

The Seychelles Parliament created this distinction just weeks before his visit by overhauling its national awards system and repealing older medals. This award honours the prime minister’s "long-standing global push for green growth, sustainable development, the Blue Economy and his dedication to the interests of Small Island Developing States".

According to the previous framework, every President of Seychelles was automatically entitled to receive the honour. But it had also raised criticism over the matter of transparency in which the honour was conferred.

Which is why the creation of this brand-new distinction highlights the immense value the island nation attaches to PM Modi’s visionary leadership.

PM Modi expresses gratitude over receiving the award

Upon receiving the award from Seychelles President Dr Patrick Herminie, PM Modi expressed deep gratitude for the gesture. He thanked the people and government of Seychelles for the honour and dedicated it to the countries battling the challenges of climate change.

“Grateful to the people and Government of Seychelles as well as President Herminie for conferring upon me the ‘Guardian of the Blue Horizon’,” PM Modi posted on social media after receiving the honour.

“I humbly accept this honour and dedicate it to all those countries that are fighting the challenge of climate and consider environmental protection their responsibility towards future generations. This is a pressing challenge which we have to overcome together,” he added.

Anchors India’s key role as a trusted partner in global environmental actions

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), this honour anchors India’s key role as a trusted partner in global environmental actions like the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam (Plant for Mother), International Big Cat Alliance, among others.

It marks the 34th international state honour PM Modi has received during his tenure.



Back home in India, the award also triggered a political row. Opposition leaders from the Congress party raised criticisms, pointing to a perceived irony between receiving an environmental protection award abroad while pushing for major domestic infrastructure rollouts like the Great Nicobar development project.

Written by Jitisha Parihar. Jitisha Parihar is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.