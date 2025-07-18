US names TRF as Terrorist Organisation: What are other groups being designated as terror outfits? The Resistance Front is not the first organisation to have been placed on the list. Apart from TRF, many other terror groups are there that include Al-Shabaab, Boko Haram, along with terror groups Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), Hamas, Hezbollah, and Islamic Jihad Union.

In a massive diplomatic victory for India, the US on Friday designated The Resistance Front, a proxy of Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) that was behind the Pahalgam attack, as a foreign terrorist organisation.

Here’s what US said on The Resistance Front

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a statement said this action demonstrates the US' commitment to enforcing President Donald Trump's call for justice for the Pahalgam attack.

It should be noted that the 26 people were killed in the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

TRF claims responsibility for Pahalgam attack

The Resistance Front (TRF) claimed responsibility for the attack, but later backtracked as tensions soared between India and Pakistan.

Rubio said the Department of State is designating the TRF as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT).

"TRF and other associated aliases have been added to LeT's designation as a FTO and SDGT pursuant to Section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act and Executive Order 13224, respectively. The Department of State has also reviewed and maintained the FTO designation of LeT," he said.

Why did India launch Operation Sindoor?

In retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ early on May 7, targeting multiple terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Later, seven multi-party delegations from India visited 33 global capitals, including Washington, to reach out to the international community to emphasise Pakistan’s links to terrorism and to put forth India’s stance against the same.

What other groups are being named as terror outfits?

The Resistance Front is not the first organisation to have been placed on the list. Apart from TRF, many other terror groups are there that include Al-Shabaab, Boko Haram, along with terror groups Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), Hamas, Hezbollah, and Islamic Jihad Union.

