Pahalgam attack: Diplomatic victory for India as US designates TRF as 'Foreign Terrorist Organisation' The US has designated The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba, as a Foreign Terrorist Organization. The move follows TRF’s claim of responsibility for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir.

New Delhi:

The United States Department of State on Thursday officially designated The Resistance Front (TRF) — the group responsible for the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir — as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). The attack, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, was one of the deadliest in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

TRF linked to Lashkar-e-Tayyiba

In an official statement, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasised that TRF operates as a front and proxy for the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT). “TRF claimed responsibility for the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam attack. This action underscores our commitment to counter terrorism and hold accountable those who target civilians,” Rubio said.

The statement also noted that TRF has carried out several attacks on Indian security forces in recent years, including multiple incidents in 2024. The US government’s designation of TRF under Section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act and Executive Order 13224 enables stronger sanctions and legal actions against the group and its affiliates.

US reaffirms commitment against terrorism

Referring to the broader counterterrorism efforts, the statement mentioned that the Trump administration remains committed to protecting US and allied interests by cracking down on extremist organisations. “These actions reflect the Trump administration’s commitment to justice for the victims of the Pahalgam attack and reaffirm our dedication to global security,” the statement read.

The designation also updates and reinforces LeT’s status as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation, adding TRF and associated aliases under its umbrella.

India and UN condemn attack

India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, speaking at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Tianjin, called for a zero-tolerance stance against terrorism. He cited the Pahalgam attack as a brutal attempt to destabilise Kashmir’s tourism sector and create communal divisions.

"The United Nations Security Council strongly condemned the Pahalgam attack, calling for justice against the perpetrators, sponsors, and financiers,” Jaishankar said. “We in India have taken concrete action and will continue doing so.”"

Global call for accountability

India's firm stance, backed by the US and the UN, reflects a growing consensus on the need to take uncompromising action against terrorism. As global scrutiny increases on state-sponsored and proxy terror networks, the designation of TRF marks a significant step in international counterterrorism cooperation.

(ANI inputs)