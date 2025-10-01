US government shutdown: What does it mean and who will it impact? All you need to know A shutdown of the US federal government means that all non-essential functions of government are frozen. And this will affect everything from social security to air travel to national park access.

Washington:

The US government on Wednesday shut down its operations for the first time in six years after the Senate failed to pass a funding bill, making the country plunge into a severe crisis. Moreover, tensions escalated as President Trump threatened new layoffs of federal employees.

It should be noted that the 55-45 Senate vote left little chance of keeping the government open past midnight. The shutdown clock ran out at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

US government shutdown: Who will it impact?

The 15th government shutdown since 1981 will halt several services including the release of the closely watched September employment report, slow air travel, suspend scientific research, withhold pay for American troops, and furlough 750,000 federal workers -- costing the government $400 million each day.

What is a government shutdown?

A shutdown of the US federal government means that all non-essential functions of government are frozen. And this will affect everything from social security to air travel to national park access.

Some of the federal agencies are dependent on funding being approved by Congress to allow the president to sign budget legislation for the fiscal year ahead. During the shutdown, if they can't approve funding, then those agencies are forced to shut down. This means that the employees can't go to work and are not paid.

What happens in the shutdown?

Now that a lapse in funding has occurred, the law requires agencies to furlough their “non-excepted” employees. Excepted employees, which include those who work to protect life and property, stay on the job but don't get paid until after the shutdown ends.

The White House Office of Management and Budget begins the process with instructions to agencies that a lapse in appropriations has occurred and they should initiate orderly shutdown activities. That memo went out Tuesday evening.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates that roughly 7,50,000 federal employees could be furloughed each day of the shutdown, with the total daily cost of their compensation at roughly USD 400 million.

What government work continues during a shutdown?

FBI investigators, CIA officers, air traffic controllers and agents operating airport checkpoints keep working. So do members of the Armed Forces.

Those programmes that rely on mandatory spending generally continue during a shutdown. Social Security payments still go out. Seniors relying on Medicare coverage can still see their doctors and health care providers can be reimbursed.

Veteran health care also continues during a shutdown. Veterans Affairs medical centres and outpatient clinics will be open, and VA benefits will continue to be processed and delivered. Burials will continue at VA national cemeteries.

