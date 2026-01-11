US 'Doomsday Plane' spotted after 51 years. What is it and why is it called 'Flying Pentagon' | EXPLAINED The Boeing E-4B Nightwatch or the 'Doomsday Plane' is a heavily modified aircraft that was developed during the Cold War and is currently serving as the National Airborne Operations Centre.

Los Angeles:

Amid a rising global uncertainty and geopolitical tensions, the Boeing E-4B Nightwatch, which is popularly known as the 'Doomsday Plane' and the 'Flying Pentagon', has been spotted for the first time in 51 years, triggering conspiracy theories. Several videos have also gone viral on social media, drawing the attention of the public.

According to reports, the Boeing E-4B Nightwatch was spotted at the Los Angeles airport (LAX) on Thursday and US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth was on board the plane. However, neither the Pentagon, nor the White House has issued a statement regarding this yet.

"The E-4B's capabilities are indeed built for extreme scenarios, but its landing at LAX on Jan 8 appears routine based on flight trackers—no official alerts of crisis from the Air Force or White House," Grok, X's Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot, said.

What is the 'Doomsday Plane'?

The Boeing E-4B Nightwatch or the 'Doomsday Plane' is a heavily modified aircraft that was developed during the Cold War and is currently serving as the National Airborne Operations Centre. It has been developed with an aim to ensure that the US government continues to operate during extreme emergencies.

"In case of national emergency or destruction of ground command and control centers, the aircraft provides a highly survivable command, control and communications center to direct U.S. forces, execute emergency war orders, and coordinate actions by civil authorities. The conduct of E-4B operations encompasses all phases of the threat spectrum," as per the information available on US Air Force's website.

What are its features?

The Boeing E-4B Nightwatch is a four-engine, swept-wing and long-range aircraft that can carry around 111 people. It has six functional areas: a command work area, conference room, briefing room, an operations team work area, communications area and rest area. The US Air Force says that the aircraft can also tackle the effects of electromagnetic pulse.

Besides, it also has nuclear and thermal effects shielding. "To provide direct support to the President, the Secretary of Defense, and the JCS, at least one E-4B is always generated as a NAOC and on alert 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, with a global watch team at one of many bases selected throughout the world," the USAF says.

Why it is called 'Doomsday Plane' or 'Flying Pentagon'?

The Boeing E-4B Nightwatch, which is in service since 1974, is called the 'Doomsday Plane', as it can keep the US government functional during world-ending events such as a nuclear apocalypse. The aircraft can takeoff within minutes and can stay in the air for nearly a week, provided it gets midair refueling.

ALSO READ - Explainer: Five more countries on Trump's radar after Venezuela and what's behind his tough stance