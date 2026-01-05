Explainer: Five more countries on Trump's radar after Venezuela and what's behind his tough stance Donald Trump has intensified his foreign policy stance following the dramatic capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. In a series of remarks, he targeted Colombia, Greenland, Mexico, Cuba and Iran with sharp warnings.

The second term of Donald Trump as the US President appears to be driven by ambitions larger than ever before. Within hours of the United States capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and flying him to New York City to face charges for narco terrorism, the White House has begun issuing sharp warnings to nations across the Western Hemisphere. Trump has made pointed comments about at least five countries. Here is what he said, country by country, as tensions escalate.

Trump targets Colombia over drug operations

While answering questions about Venezuela aboard Air Force One on Sunday, Trump broadened his comments to other Latin American nations and specifically targeted Colombia and its President Gustavo Petro. He accused Colombia of being "run by a sick man who likes making cocaine and selling it to the United States." Trump added that "he is not going to be doing it for very long", referring to Petro who has often criticised him. He also claimed that Petro has cocaine mills and cocaine factories. These statements come at a time when Washington and Bogota are already facing friction over US boat strikes in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific, which have increased pressure on Colombia -- a major hub in the region's drug trade. Asked whether the United States could conduct an operation targeting Colombia, Trump responded, "It sounds good to me."

(Image Source : AP)Trump issued a warning to Colombia.

Trump revives push for Greenland

Trump also returned to his long-standing interest in Greenland, the semi-autonomous Danish territory, saying that the island was essential for America's security. "We need Greenland... It's so strategic right now... Greenland is covered with Russian and Chinese ships all over the place," Trump said. He further argued, "We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security, and Denmark is not going to be able to do it." Trump also claimed that Europe supported the idea, saying, "The European Union needs us to have it, and they know that.”

However, Denmark responded strongly. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen dismissed Trump’s remarks and said, "It makes absolutely no sense to talk about the need for the United States to take over Greenland."

(Image Source : AP)Trump has his eyes on Greenland.

Warning signals for Cuba

Trump also expressed concerns about Cuba as he continued expanding his remarks, suggesting that the island could see heightened US pressure. Although he did not provide detailed comments in this segment, the reference added to the list of nations on Washington’s radar following the Venezuela operation.

Trump cautions Mexico on drug flow

Trump has also shifted his attention to Mexico, warning that the country has to get their act together because it is pouring through Mexico and that the US is going to have to do something. He described Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum as a "terrific person" and said that he had offered to send US troops to Mexico during their conversations. According to him, the Mexican government is capable of managing the situation, "but unfortunately, the cartels are very strong in Mexico".

(Image Source : AP)Trump takes a tough stance against Mexico.

Iran faces a strong message amid protests

Trump also issued a warning to Iran as the nation witnessed protests over its economic crisis. He drew a clear red line on the use of lethal force by authorities and said, "If they start killing people as they have in the past, I think they’re going to get hit very hard by the United States." When asked on Air Force One about reports of protester deaths and his earlier "locked and loaded" remark, Trump replied, "We'll take a look. We are watching it very closely." He did not outline what a US response would involve and did not announce any immediate economic or military steps, even though the United States maintains a significant presence in the region.

(Image Source : AP)Trump commented on Iran.

Trump pushes revived Monroe Doctrine

It is worth mentioning here that Trump has long spoken openly about his ambition to expand American influence across the Western Hemisphere. He has consistently championed a revived version of the nineteenth-century Monroe Doctrine, which placed Latin America firmly within Washington's sphere of influence. Trump has rebranded his modern version as the "Don-roe Doctrine." His latest warnings are not the first time he has directed strong messages at Latin American nations, but they have come with renewed urgency after the dramatic events in Venezuela.

