Donald Trump inauguration: What is an executive order and how common is it in US history | Explained

Trump inauguration: Donald Trump was sworn in on Monday for his second term as the President of the United States and made bold proclamations about America's future in his fiery inaugural address. After taking over as the 47th President of the US, Trump declared January 20 as "Liberation Day," promising smooth and sweeping changes as he proclaimed, "America’s decline is over" and that the "golden age" of the nation had just begun.

Returning to the White House, Trump wasted no time leveraging executive orders to launch his ambitious agenda. Among his first actions were moves to boost domestic energy production and halt diversity, equity, and inclusion programmes within the federal government. Setting the tone for his administration’s priorities, the Republican leader stressed that these decisions would usher in rapid transformations.

Signing executive orders on the first day in office is a common practice for incoming presidents that enables them to enact immediate changes without congressional approval. However, experts point out that while executive orders can signal intent and spur initial actions, their scope is limited when it comes to long-term policy shifts.

What are executive orders?

Executive orders are powerful tools used by US presidents to direct how the federal government operates. These signed statements essentially communicate a president’s wishes for managing federal agencies, issuing instructions, or even requesting reports. While some executive orders are relatively minor, such as designating holidays for federal employees, others can establish significant policies that shape the direction of the country.

Presidents frequently use executive orders to implement actions they cannot easily get through Congress. In fact, executive orders can override or cancel the policies of previous administrations, offering a swift way to enact change without legislative approval. This power is especially noticeable when a new president takes office, as they may use executive orders to undo the previous president's actions.

For example, on his first day in office, President Donald Trump rescinded 78 orders and actions signed by President Biden, including several that had reversed Trump’s own policies from his first term. These actions demonstrate how executive orders can serve as tools to reshape the federal government’s priorities.

Though executive orders do not require approval from Congress, lawmakers still hold some influence. They can limit or obstruct the implementation of orders by removing funding or creating other legislative hurdles. Despite their potential impact, executive orders have their limitations and cannot be directly overturned by Congress which makes them a unique and strategic aspect of presidential power.

How common are executive orders?

Executive orders have been a hallmark of presidential power in the United States, with thousands issued throughout the country’s history. According to data from the American Presidency Project at the University of California, these orders serve as a primary tool for presidents to direct the operations of the federal government and implement key policies.

The frequency of executive orders has varied greatly across different administrations. For instance, George Washington, the nation’s first President, signed just eight executive orders. In contrast, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who served from 1933 to 1945, signed a staggering 3,721 executive orders. In more recent times, the number of executive orders has generally been lower. During his first term, President Donald Trump signed 220 executive orders, while President Joe Biden had signed 160 by December 20, 2024.

While executive orders are a routine part of the presidency, their frequency often depends on the priorities of the sitting President and the political landscape of the time. These orders remain a powerful means for presidents to enact their vision and influence government operations quickly and without congressional approval.

