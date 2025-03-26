Russia, Ukraine agree on Black Sea ceasefire amid ongoing war: Why is it important? Explained Black Sea ceasefire: The United States reportedly played a key role in mediating discussions between Russia and Ukraine. A tentative agreement has been reached to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea, though Russia seeks sanctions relief for full compliance.

Black Sea ceasefire: In a significant diplomatic development amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, both countries have agreed to eliminate the use of force in the Black Sea. This came following parallel negotiations with US officials in Saudi Arabia. However, the Kremlin has emphasised that a maritime ceasefire would only take effect if Russia receives sanction relief on its agricultural exports. The United States confirmed the agreement, stating that discussions in Riyadh focused on ensuring safe navigation in the Black Sea. American negotiators held separate talks with both Ukrainian and Russian representatives, and the White House later issued joint statements detailing the commitments made.

According to the US, the agreement will ensure safe navigation, prohibit the use of force, and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the region. While full details of the deal are yet to be disclosed, it is being seen as a revival of the 2022 UN and Turkey-brokered agreement that had previously facilitated the safe transit of Ukrainian exports via Black Sea ports. That agreement had collapsed in 2023 after Russia withdrew, citing concerns over its own exports' security.

The White House statement also mentioned that the parties agreed to develop measures for implementing an agreement reached in President Donald Trump's calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to ban strikes against energy facilities in Russia and Ukraine. After the Trump-Putin call last week, the White House said the partial ceasefire would include ending attacks on “energy and infrastructure,” while the Kremlin declared that the agreement referred more narrowly to "energy infrastructure."

The three days of meetings, which did not include direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiations, were part of an attempt to hammer out details on a partial pause in the 3-year-old war in Ukraine. It has been a struggle to reach even a limited, 30-day ceasefire -- which Moscow and Kyiv agreed to in principle last week -- with both sides continuing to attack each other with drones and missiles.

Why is this agreement important?

The Black Sea has been a major flashpoint in the Russia-Ukraine war, with both sides attacking ships and blocking routes. A ceasefire in this region could significantly reduce tensions and secure critical maritime trade routes. Moreover, Ukraine is a major exporter of grains, wheat, and other essential commodities, while Russia dominates the global fertiliser and grain markets. Disruptions in Black Sea trade have led to global food price hikes and shortages, especially in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. If fully implemented, the ceasefire could restore stability in global food supply chains. Despite the agreement, Russia has made it clear that a full ceasefire is conditional upon Western sanctions being lifted on its agricultural exports. Moscow has long argued that restrictions on payments, shipping, and insurance have made it difficult for Russian agricultural products to reach global markets. However, the West remains cautious about easing sanctions, fearing it could strengthen Russia’s war efforts.

Notably, the Black Sea holds significant strategic and economic value as a key trade route, an essential energy transit hub, and a focal point of military interest. It plays a crucial role for Russia, NATO, and the EU by linking Eastern European nations to global markets and providing access to the Mediterranean.

Russia-Ukraine war

The Russia-Ukraine war, which began on February 24, 2022, has evolved into a protracted conflict with significant global implications. The roots of the war trace back to 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea and supported separatist movements in Ukraine's eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. Tensions escalated over the years, culminating in Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. As the war entered its third year, diplomatic efforts have intensified for a ceasefire. Talks between US and Ukrainian officials took place in Saudi Arabia with an aim of bringing a halt to the war by April 20.

