Rising suicides to lucrative offers: Here's how Rajasthan govt's new bill will regulate coaching centres Rajasthan coaching centres: Following the central government's guidelines to all states and Union Territories in January 2024, the Rajasthan government decided to bring the bill.

Rajasthan coaching centres: The Rajasthan government introduced in the state Assembly the Rajasthan Coaching Centres (Control and Regulation) Bill on Wednesday (March 19) having provisions like mandatory registration of all coaching centres, setting up of an authority to regulate coaching centres and a penalty from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for the violation of registration rules.

The bill, introduced by Higher Education Minister Prem Chand Bairwa, assumes significance because of suicide cases that have happened mostly in Kota, a hub of coaching centres offering courses for entrance in prestigious medical and engineering colleges across the country. After enactment, no coaching centre in the state will be allowed to establish or run without obtaining a valid registration certificate.

"This bill is a decisive step to curb the commercialisation of coaching institutes and ensure that they operate within a framework prioritising the well-being and success of students. By regulating these centres, the state aims to create a healthier and more supportive environment for aspirants pursuing their academic and professional goals," the statement of objectives and reasons of the bill stated.

Rajasthan witnessed unchecked proliferation of 'coaching centres'

The government said in the bill that over the past two decades, the state has witnessed an unchecked proliferation of coaching centres.

"These centres often operate in a largely unregulated environment, luring lakhs of students every year with promises of guaranteed success in competitive examinations such as NEET, IIT-JEE, IIM entrance tests and CLAT.

"The false claims and high-pressure environment fostered by many of these institutes result in widespread disillusionment and despair among students when outcomes do not match expectations. Tragically, this often leads to heightened stress levels and, in several instances, even suicides," the statement of the bill said.

The bill envisages the establishment of the Rajasthan Coaching Centres Control and Regulation Authority, which will oversee the implementation and monitoring of this legislation across the state.

What are the criteria for coaching institutes to register?

The proposed bill provides for coaching centres of the state to get registered and also provides for control, regulation and determining minimum standards and requirements for the registration of coaching centres.

The authority will ensure the registration of coaching centres and implementation of policies and provisions for the protection of students, will take steps to rein in the malpractices of bogus advertisement, false claims, lucrative offers and the likes by the coaching centres.

Separate application required for each branch registration

In the case of a coaching centre having multiple branches, each of such branches will be treated as a separate coaching centre and it will be necessary to submit a separate application for registration of each branch. The period of validity of the registration certificate will be three years unless cancelled earlier for any reason.

Coaching centres' code of conduct

After the Act is made, no coaching centre will make misleading promises or guarantee of rank or good marks in order to enrol students in the coaching centre. The bill has a provision of weekly off for students as well as tutors. The centres will have to conduct coaching classes in a way that it is not excessive for a student and it should not be more than five hours in a day. There will be a code of conduct for coaching centres. The bill says the coaching centres should create awareness among students and parents that excessive ambitions may cause mental pressure.

"Apart from options for admission in engineering and medical institutes, information about other career options may be provided to the students, so that they do not get stressed about their future and can choose an alternative career option," the bill says.

It says that the tuition fees for different courses will be fair and reasonable and receipts for the fees charged must be made available. If the student has paid for the course in full and is leaving the course in the middle of the prescribed period, the student will be refunded the fees deposited earlier for the remaining period on a pro-rata basis within 10 days.

Coaching centres should not charge total fees at one time

If the student is staying in the hostel of the coaching centre, then the hostel fees and mess fee etc. shall also be refunded in the same manner. It will ensure that the coaching centre does not charge the total fee at one time and the option will be given to the parents to pay the fee in the minimum of four equal instalments within the duration of the course.

In case of violation of any of the terms and conditions of registration, the coaching centre will be liable for penalties of Rs 2 lakh for the first violation, Rs 5 lakh for the second violation and cancellation of registration for a subsequent violation.