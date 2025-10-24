Karpoori Thakur: A look at the socialist icon's legacy and significance in Bihar politics Karpoori Thakur holds a significant place in Bihar politics as a socialist leader who championed social justice, especially for marginalised communities, through initiatives such as the "Karpoori Thakur Formula" for reservations.

Kicking off his election campaign in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karpoori Gram in Samastipur to pay tributes and meet the family of social icon Bharat Ratna awardee Karpoori Thakur on Friday. This marks a defining role in NDA's election campaign given the stature Karpoori Thakur holds in Bihar and its politics.

Karpoori Thakur's importance in Bihar politics lies in his role as a socialist icon who championed social justice, particularly for the marginalised, through policies like the "Karpoori Thakur Formula" for reservations. He served twice as Bihar's Chief Minister and is remembered for his commitment to the underprivileged by implementing education reforms, prohibiting alcohol, and introducing forward-looking affirmative action for women and the economically weaker sections.

His legacy continues to be a central theme in Bihar's political landscape, with parties competing to claim his "Jan Nayak" (people's leader) mantle.

Born in 1924 in Bihar, he played a key role in state and national politics and served as the Chief Minister of Bihar twice. Known for his simplicity, integrity, and commitment to social justice, he earned the title of “Jan Nayak” (People’s Leader)

Karpoori Thakur's key contributions to Bihar politics

Social justice and reservation

In 1977, Karpoori Thakur, then Chief Minister of Bihar, introduced a landmark reservation system that had a lasting impact on social justice in the state. His policy aimed to address the historical marginalisation of various communities by providing affirmative action in education, government jobs, and public services.

Under this system, 12 per cent of reservations were allocated for Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs), a category that included the most socially and economically disadvantaged groups within the backward classes. An additional 8 per cent was set aside for other Backward Classes (OBCs), ensuring broader support for communities that had faced historical disadvantages.

The policy also incorporated a progressive focus on gender equality and economic need. Three percent of reservations were reserved specifically for women, aiming to increase female participation in education and employment. Another 3% was allocated for economically weaker sections, recognising that poverty could affect access to opportunities across caste lines.

This "Karpoori Thakur Formula" was a significant step towards affirmative action in independent India.

Education reform

He abolished English as a compulsory subject for matriculation exams, which he saw as a barrier for underprivileged students. He also made primary and middle school education free and established many schools and colleges in backward areas. He also enforced total prohibition of alcohol in Bihar during his tenure.

Populist and socialist leadership

As the first non-Congress socialist Chief Minister of Bihar, he embodied a socialist ideology focused on the upliftment of the poor and backward classes. His focus on social justice and his reputation for honesty and simplicity earned him the respect of the masses.

His emphasis on social justice and representation for the most marginalised communities continues to be a central theme in Bihar's political landscape today, influencing the policies of current leaders who often invoke his name to appeal to these voter bases.

Bharat Ratna

Karpoori Thakur was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour. The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, announced this recognition on January 23, 2024, a day before his birth centenary. The award was conferred on Republic Day, January 26, 2024.