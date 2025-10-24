Live Bihar Elections 2025 updates: PM Modi to kickstart NDA campaign, to meet Karpoori Thakur's family Bihar assembly elections 2025 LIVE updates: With the campaigning entering the final leg for the Bihar assembly elections, PM Modi will continue his rallies in the state on Friday with events scheduled in Samastipur, where he will meet Bharat Ratna Karpoor Thakur's family.

Patna:

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 news live: With election excitement building across Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Karpoorigram in Samastipur district, the birthplace of Karpoori Thakur, on Friday. He will meet Thakur’s family and address a large public rally at the Samastipur airport ground, marking his first campaign event in Bihar since the election dates were announced.

Earlier this month, PM Modi had virtually inaugurated Karpoori Thakur Skill University, noting that “no social media team made Karpoori Thakur a Jan Nayak—the people of Bihar did,” and urging citizens to remain vigilant against attempts to “appropriate” that recognition.

Meanwhile, the grand Mahagathbandhan alliance on Thursday announced RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate.

The 2025 Bihar elections are expected to be a closely contested battle between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.

