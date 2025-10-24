Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Bihar
  3. Bihar Elections 2025 updates: PM Modi to kickstart NDA campaign, to meet Karpoori Thakur's family

  Live Bihar Elections 2025 updates: PM Modi to kickstart NDA campaign, to meet Karpoori Thakur's family

Bihar assembly elections 2025 LIVE updates: With the campaigning entering the final leg for the Bihar assembly elections, PM Modi will continue his rallies in the state on Friday with events scheduled in Samastipur, where he will meet Bharat Ratna Karpoor Thakur's family.

Bihar elections 2025: PM Modi to address three rallies on Friday
Bihar elections 2025: PM Modi to address three rallies on Friday Image Source : X/@BJP4India
Edited By: Ashish Verma
Published: , Updated:
Patna:

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 news live: With election excitement building across Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Karpoorigram in Samastipur district, the birthplace of Karpoori Thakur, on Friday. He will meet Thakur’s family and address a large public rally at the Samastipur airport ground, marking his first campaign event in Bihar since the election dates were announced.

Earlier this month, PM Modi had virtually inaugurated Karpoori Thakur Skill University, noting that “no social media team made Karpoori Thakur a Jan Nayak—the people of Bihar did,” and urging citizens to remain vigilant against attempts to “appropriate” that recognition.

Meanwhile, the grand Mahagathbandhan alliance on Thursday announced RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate.

The 2025 Bihar elections are expected to be a closely contested battle between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates in Bihar elections 2025

Live updates :Bihar Elections 2025

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 8:27 AM (IST)Oct 24, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Tejashwi will campaign vigorously for Mahagathbandhan

    RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will also campaign actively today, addressing election rallies in four assembly constituencies alongside VIP leader Mukesh Sahani. His rallies will be held in Bakhtiyarpur, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, and Samastipur.

  • 8:22 AM (IST)Oct 24, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    CM face will always be from Lalu's family: Prashant Kishor on Tejashwi Yadav

    Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor said he was not surprised by Tejashwi Yadav being named the chief ministerial candidate of the Mahagathbandhan, stressing that the CM face will always be from Lalu Yadav's family till the time he is alive.

  • 8:20 AM (IST)Oct 24, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Bihar polls LIVE: VIP chief Mukesh Sahani on being named Mahagathbandhan's deputy CM face

    Speaking to ANI, VIP chief and Mahagathbandhan’s Deputy CM candidate Mukesh Sahani said, “I thank the top leaders and colleagues of our alliance. In 2020, the Bihar government was formed with our support; without us, Nitish Kumar would not have become Chief Minister. I was even offered the Deputy CM post at that time, but I declined because I believed in not taking a position by doing something wrong to anyone. We were later ousted from the government we helped form, yet we continued our struggle in Bihar. With Ganga jal in our hands, we vowed to remove the BJP from Bihar, and now the time has come.”

  • 8:16 AM (IST)Oct 24, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    PM Modi's campaign schedule in Bihar today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch his campaign trail in Bihar today, with two public meetings in Samastipur at 11 am and 12.15 am and the third one in Begusarai at 2 pm. In Samastipur, PM Modi will begin his visit from Karpoori Gram and meet Karpoori Thakur's family.

  • 8:14 AM (IST)Oct 24, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Nitish Kumar will not be made Bihar CM: Tejashwi Yadav ramps up attack on NDA

    On being named the Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, “We have never been unclear about this; we are certain. The real question is, who will be the NDA’s candidate? So far, there has been no joint press conference, no vision shared, no agenda announced, and no Chief Minister declared. Amit Shah’s statement makes it clear that Nitish Kumar will not be made Chief Minister. He mentioned that after the elections, the legislative party MLAs will choose their leader. The BJP does not want Nitish Kumar to continue as Chief Minister.”

  • 8:13 AM (IST)Oct 24, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    PM Modi accuses INDIA bloc allies of targeting Bihar

    Speaking at a booth ‘sammelan’ with BJP workers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that the opposition INDIA bloc “harbours hatred towards Biharis” and demanded that they explain their stance. Read more

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Bihar
Bihar Elections 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bihar Election NDA Mahagathbandhan PM Modi RJD Janata Dal United Nitish Kumar Tejashwi Yadav
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\