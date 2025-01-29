ISRO's 100th mission: How will NVS-02 satellite boost India's GPS alternative? Explained

Follow us on Image Source : X/@ISRO The Indian Space Research Organisation successfully launched their GSLV-F15 carrying the NVS-02 at Sriharikota.

ISRO's 100th mission: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) achieved another milestone on Wednesday with the successful launch of the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F15) rocket carrying the NVS-02 satellite. The launch was carried out at 6:23 am from the Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh which made ISRO's 100th mission from the site.

GSLV-F15 is the 17th flight of India’s Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) and the 11th mission using the Indigenous Cryogenic stage. It is also the 8th operational flight of GSLV featuring the indigenous Cryogenic stage further strengthening India’s self-reliance in advanced space technology. The rocket's payload fairing is a metallic version with a diameter of 3.4 meters which has been designed to enhance performance and reliability.

According to ISRO, the GSLV-F15 will deploy the NVS-02 satellite into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit to support India's navigation and communication network. The space agency said NVS-02 uses a combination of indigenous and procured atomic clocks for precise time estimation. Notably, this mission follows the successful GSLV-F12 launch on May 29, 2023, which carried the NVS-01, the first satellite of India’s second-generation navigation series.

What is the NVS-02 satellite?

The NVS-02 satellite is part of the second-generation series of India’s Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) system. NavIC, developed by ISRO, is an independent regional satellite navigation system designed to provide precise positioning and timing services over India and its surrounding regions. Equipped with cutting-edge technologies, the NVS-02 satellite ensures improved performance, higher accuracy, and expanded capabilities compared to its predecessors.

How will NVS-02 strengthen India's GPS alternative?

The NVS-02 mission highlights ISRO’s dedication to advancing India’s satellite navigation infrastructure. With improved accuracy, reliability, and expanded capabilities, NavIC is poised to play a pivotal role in sectors ranging from transportation and agriculture to disaster management and national defence. This milestone not only enhances India’s technological self-reliance but also reinforces its position as a leader in space technology.

Enhanced coverage and accuracy: The addition of NVS-02 to the NavIC constellation improves signal strength and accuracy which will ensure seamless coverage across India and extend to a 1,500 km radius around the subcontinent.

Improved user compatibility: By incorporating the L1 frequency, NavIC can now integrate with globally used GPS devices and increase its usability for smartphones, IoT devices, and automotive systems.

Strategic Independence: Unlike GPS, which is operated by the US government, NavIC offers India a reliable, indigenous alternative for navigation in order to reduce dependency on foreign systems during critical scenarios like defence operations.

ALSO READ: ISRO launches 100th landmark mission, GSLV-F15 lifts off with NVS-02 to improve India's navigational system