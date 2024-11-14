Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV GRAP 3 in Delhi explained: What's allowed, what's not

Delhi and surrounding areas have been engulfed in thick smog since morning, with the air quality index crossing the 'critical' mark and reaching over 400 in many places. The Commission on Air Quality Management (CAQM) responded by activating Phase III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) from 8 AM on Thursday to address the dangerous pollution levels.

What is GRAP 3?

GRAP 3 is applied when AQI reaches ‘critical’ (401-450), introducing more stringent pollution control measures. These activities include:

Prohibition on Construction and Demolition: Non-essential construction and demolition work will be banned, with exceptions for national security, healthcare, and critical infrastructure projects.

Vehicle restrictions: BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles will be banned from plying in Delhi and NCR areas (including Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Noida).

Diesel generator restrictions: Only essential diesel generators will be allowed to operate.

Increased mechanized sweeping: Road sweeping and irrigation systems will be intensified to prevent dust erosion.

Public transport policy: Increase services, including differential pricing to encourage less congested transport.

Other Stages of GRAP

The GRAP system operates in four stages:

Stage I (AQI 201-300): Includes measures like mechanized road sweeping, dust mitigation at construction sites, and stricter checks on polluting vehicles.

Stage II (AQI 301-400): Enhanced road sweeping, targeted air pollution abatement, and additional public transport services.

Stage IV (AQI > 450): Severe restrictions such as halting truck traffic, banning construction of public infrastructure, and reducing office attendance to 50%.

Background and impact of GRAP

GRAP was activated for the first time in Delhi in October when air quality crossed the 300-degree mark. Previous measures have helped to prevent some pollution, but with the AQI now in the ‘Severe’ range, more intensive actions are necessary.

Health advisory and precautions

With the current level of contamination, residents, especially children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions, are advised to stay indoors, and members of the public were urged to avoid preventive behaviour environmentally friendly during the festivals and outdoor activities where possible.

As the city is shrouded in smog, these actions aim to reduce the negative impact of air pollution on public health and the environment.