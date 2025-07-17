Four killed as Sheikh Hasina supporters clash with police: What led to fresh violence in Bangladesh? In Bangladesh, the newly formed National Citizen Party (NCP), led by the youth who led the mass uprising last year, has faced strong opposition in Gopalganj, the hometown of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Dhaka:

At least four people were killed and several others injured as fresh clash broke out between the workers of Awami League and the police and the army, in Gopalgonj district in Dhaka division of Bangladesh on Wednesday, local media reported quoting hospital sources.

National Citizen Party faces strong opposition in Gopalganj

In Bangladesh, the newly formed National Citizen Party (NCP), led by the youth who led the mass uprising last year, has faced strong opposition in Gopalganj, the hometown of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

At least four people were killed during the clashes in Gopalgonj, local media reported quoting hospital sources.

What led to fresh violence in Bangladesh?

When the central leaders of the NCP went to hold a rally in the southern Gopalgonj district, they were attacked by Awami League leaders and workers. There was a massive clash between the Awami League and the police and the army. The police and army fired bullets and tear gas to control the situation.

Curfew imposed in Gopalgonj

A curfew has been imposed in Gopalgonj from 8 pm tonight until 6pm the next day. The clashes, which started at noon Bangladesh time, continued till 6 pm at the time of writing this report.

Awami League leaders and workers vandalised the rally venue and set fire to the stage and audience chairs.

Gopalgonj practically became a battled in the clashes. Local TV channels are broadcasting live videos of the clashes, showing tear gas plumes at the scene.

The sound of Gunfire and cockatiels can be heard. NCP leaders were trapped. They are now in police line in safe custody.

NCP leaders had earlier announced that they would win Gopalgonj. But far from winning, they have gone under police safety.

With inputs from ANI

