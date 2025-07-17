Earthquake of magnitude 7.3 strikes Alaska peninsula, tsunami warning issued Alaska earthquake: The Alaska-Aleutian subduction zone ranks among the world's most seismically active regions, having generated more magnitude 8 and above earthquakes in the past century than any other area on the planet.

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.3 on the Richter Scale jolted the Alaska Peninsula in the early hours of Thursday (July 17). According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the quake occurred at a shallow depth of 36 km, which makes it more likely to cause strong surface shaking and aftershocks.

In a post on X, the NCS reported, "EQ of M: 7.3, On: 17/07/2025 02:07:42 IST, Lat: 54.91 N, Long: 160.56 W, Depth: 36 Km, Location: Alaska Peninsula."

Tsunami warning issued for coastal Alaska

Following the quake, a tsunami warning was issued for parts of coastal Alaska by the US Tsunami Warning System.

The National Weather Service (NWS) clarified the threat levels-

Tsunami warning: Urgent- move to higher ground or inland. Tsunami advisory: Stay out of coastal waters and away from beaches. Tsunami watch: Risk is under evaluation- stay alert for updates.

Why is this region so vulnerable?

The Alaska-Aleutian subduction zone is among the most seismically active regions on Earth, responsible for producing more magnitude 8+ quakes in the last century than any other zone globally. The area is also home to over 130 volcanoes and volcanic fields, accounting for more than 75 per cent of all US volcanic eruptions in the last 200 years.

Growing coastal risks amid population shift

Experts warn that as more people settle along coastlines, the social and infrastructural impact of earthquakes, landslides, and tsunamis will grow. These interconnected natural hazards, especially in marine zones, can have far-reaching global effects, often with little warning time.

Alaska, in particular, experiences more large earthquakes than the rest of the US combined, and three-quarters of its population lives in areas vulnerable to major seismic activity.

Authorities continue to closely monitor the situation. Residents in affected areas are advised to follow official guidance and remain vigilant for further updates.