Explainer: How did the 'Lal clan' and veteran leaders of Haryana fare in Assembly elections

The results of all the assembly seats of Haryana have been declared. BJP has won 48 seats and Congress has won 37 seats. While INLD had to be satisfied with 2 seats. JJP's Dushyant Chautala saw a crushing defeat in Uchana Kalan, a seat he was seeking a re-election from, and came at fifth place, behind the BJP and Congress candidates and two independent contestants. Like Dushyant, his uncle and senior INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala also failed to retain his seat and lost from Ellenabad to Congress' Bharat Singh Beniwal by a margin of 15,000 votes. JJP has witnessed a slide in its electoral fortune after it's alliance with the BJP came to an end in March. JJP's vote share dropped from nearly 15 per cent in 2019 to 0.90 per cent this time.

Bhajan Lal's fort demolished after 50 years

For the first time after more than 50 years, Bhajan Lal's family lost its traditional stronghold, the Adampur seat in Hisar district. The BJP had fielded former Chief Minister Bhajan Lal's grandson and outgoing MLA Bhavya Bishnoi from the Adampur seat, but he lost to Congress candidate Chandra Prakash by a narrow margin of 1268 votes. While Bhavya won the seat in the 2022 by-election. The seat was previously represented by his father Kuldeep Bishnoi and grandfather Bhajan Lal.

Only one member of Bhajan Lal family won

Bhavya's uncle and Congress candidate Chandra Mohan won from Panchkula constituency against outgoing assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta. Chandra Mohan has been the deputy CM of the state. He is also the elder brother of Kuldeep Bishnoi.

How Bansi Lal's grandchildren fared

The Tosham assembly seat in Bhiwani district witnessed a contest between two grandchildren of Bansi Lal. Former treasurer of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Anirudh Chaudhary was defeated by his cousin and BJP candidate Shruti Chaudhary. Shruti Chaudhary is the daughter of BJP leader Kiran Chaudhary and Bansi Lal's son Surendra Singh, while Anirudh Chaudhary is the son of Ranbir Singh Mahendra. Former BCCI president Mahendra and Surendra Singh were brothers.

Devi Lal's grandson Abhay Singh Chautala lost

Devi Lal's grandson and outgoing INLD MLA Abhay Singh Chautala lost from Ellenabad seat in Sirsa district, while Devi Lal's great-grandson and INLD candidate Aditya Devi Lal won the election from Dabwali. JJP's Digvijay Singh Chautala, the great-grandson of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal, was also in the fray from Dabwali but he lost badly.

Aditya Devi Lal, son of Jagdish, the youngest son of former CM and ex-deputy PM Devi Lal, recently quit the BJP and joined the INLD and was fielded from Dabwali. Digvijay Singh Chautala is the brother of JJP leader and former deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala.

Devi Lal's son Ranjit Singh Chautala lost election

From Sirsa's Rania seat, former minister and Devi Lal's son Ranjit Singh Chautala lost, who recently quit the BJP after being denied ticket and contested as an independent candidate. INLD candidate and Devi Lal's great grandson Arjun Chautala won the election from Rania. Arjun is the son of INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala. Arjun defeated his nearest rival Sarv Mitra of the Congress.

Devi Lal's great grandson Dushyant Chautala also lost

Former Deputy Chief Minister and JJP leader and current MLA Dushyant Chautala came fifth in Uchana Kalan of Jind district. Uchana has been the stronghold of the Chautala family. His family has been winning from here.

Sir Chhotu Ram's family also faced defeat

BJP's Devendra Atri defeated nearest rival Congress' Brijendra Singh by a narrow margin of 32 votes. Brijendra Singh is the son of former Union Minister Chaudhary Birendra Singh. Sir Chhotu Ram, who is considered the messiah of farmers, is Chaudhary Birendra Singh's maternal grandfather.

Rao Indrajit Singh's daughter from Rao Tula Ram's family won

At the same time, the daughter of Union Minister and senior BJP leader Rao Indrajit Singh won the election from Ateli in Mahendragarh. However, she faced a tough fight from the BSP candidate. At one time it seemed that she would lose but in the end she took the lead and won the election by 3080 votes. Rao Indrajit Singh is a descendant of Ahir leader Rao Tula Ram. He is the son of former Haryana Chief Minister Rao Birendra Singh.

Since Haryana was made a separate state in 1966, its politics has revolved around three 'Lalas' for almost three decades - Devi Lal, also known as 'Tau' Devi Lal, Bhajan Lal and Bansi Lal. All of them have served as Chief Ministers of the state. Devi Lal was also the Deputy Prime Minister of the country.