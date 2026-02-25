Delhi to be renamed 'Indraprastha'? Tracing the national capital's historical links with Mahabharat

New Delhi:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Praveen Khandelwal on Wednesday once again made a push to rename Delhi as 'Indraprastha', citing the national capital's links with the Mahabharat era. Khandelwal, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Delhi's Chandni Chowk constituency, said the epic describes 'Indraprastha' as a magnificent city that was built on the banks of River Yamuna which matches the geographical location of Delhi.

This is the second time in around four months when the BJP MP has made such a push.

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Khandelwal said that the name, Delhi, does not represent the ancient and original heritage of the national capital. He pointed out that Delhi has a rich cultural heritage and it reflects the deepest historical roots of the Indian civilisation.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had also conducted excavations at the Purana Qila during which evidence were found that 'Indraprastha' had flourished on the land where Delhi is present, according to the BJP MP. Restoring the name of Delhi to 'Indraprastha' will reconnect the capital with its ancient civilisational foundation, he said.

"Scholars believe the name evolved from medieval references such as Dhillika or Dehli, associated with ruling dynasties of the early medieval period," Khandelwal stated in his letter. "While these phases are part of the city's history, they do not represent its earliest identity or civilizational origin. As such, the name "Delhi" reflects a limited historical period rather than the deeper and more enduring legacy of the city."

Delhi or Indraprastha? Tracing the city historical connection

As per many traditional, literature and archaeological evidence, 'Indraprastha' was the ancient name of Delhi, which was once the capital of the Pandavas from the Mahabharat. The settlement layers were from around 1000 BC, as per excavation by the ASI. It must be noted here that Mahabharat states that the city of 'Indraprastha' was built in the forest land of 'Khandavaprastha'.

During the rule of the Tomar dynasty, the city was called 'Dhillika'. But it had evolved to 'Dehli' during the period of Delhi Sultanate and the Mughal. The name eventually evolved into Delhi.

"Renaming Delhi as Indraprastha would be a historic step toward restoring the civilizational identity of India's capital," stated Khandelwal. "It would strengthen national pride, highlight India's ancient heritage before the world, and create a powerful cultural narrative linking modern India with its timeless past."

