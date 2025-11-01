'Delhi should be renamed Indraprastha': BJP MP urges Centre to restore city's mythological identity Delhi is often linked with the ancient name Indraprastha because, according to Indian historical tradition and the Mahabharata, Indraprastha was the capital city established by the Pandavas on the banks of the Yamuna.

New Delhi:

Delhi should be restored to its ancient and historic name - Indraprastha. This is a proposal made by Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal in a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah. The BJP MP has urged that the name Delhi be officially changed to Indraprastha, linking the national capital to its civilizational heritage and identity, mentioned in the Hindu epic Mahabharat.

Khandelwal has also proposed that Old Delhi Railway Station be renamed as Indraprastha Junction and Indira Gandhi International Airport as Indraprastha Airport. In addition, he has requested that grand statues of the Pandavas be installed at a prominent location in the city, to acknowledge Delhi's origins as the capital established by the Pandavas.

Copies of his letter have also been sent to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ram Mohan Naidu, and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

'Indraprashtha reflected principles of dharma, governance'

According to Khandelwal, historical records, cultural evidence and traditional narratives affirm that Delhi is the site of the ancient city of Indraprastha, the capital established by the Pandavas during the Mahabharata era. He said Indraprastha was known for its prosperity, organisation and cultural richness, and represented the principles of dharma, governance and public welfare.

Khandelwal said that several ancient Indian cities such as Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Ujjain and Varanasi have recently regained their cultural identities and names, and therefore, Delhi too should be restored to its original name. He described the renaming as an act of historical justice and cultural revival.

He added that the name Indraprastha symbolises India’s civilisational roots, values of righteous governance, and cultural confidence. Renaming the capital would align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of cultural resurgence, he said. Khandelwal has further suggested installing statues of the Pandavas in a major public space in Delhi. He said these statues would reflect India’s national character and convey the ideals of courage, sacrifice, justice and righteousness to the younger generation.

He also noted that names such as Indraprastha Airport and Indraprastha Junction would strengthen India's global identity by highlighting its ancient heritage. The change, he argued, would also promote religious and cultural tourism, benefiting local trade and the economy.

Delhi's mythological connection

Khandelwal traced the historical evolution of the city: from the establishment of Indraprastha around the Mahabharata period, to its role as a centre of trade and culture through the Maurya and Gupta eras, to the Tomar kings calling it Dhillika, which evolved into Delhi. Later, the city saw different forms under the Sultanate and Mughal rulers, and eventually British planning led to the development of New Delhi, though the region remained rooted in the geography of ancient Indraprastha.

He said restoring the name Indraprastha would send a message to future generations that India’s capital is not merely a seat of administrative power, but a symbol of dharma, ethics and national heritage.

Khandelwal concluded: Delhi is not just a modern capital, but the living legacy of the great city of Indraprastha, where governance based on principles of dharma was established. It is time for the capital to reclaim its true name and identity.

