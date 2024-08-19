Champai Soren likely to join BJP | How his move may affect Jharkhand political landscape ahead of polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren

Jharkhand is witnessing political turmoil just ahead of the assembly elections as Jharkhand cabinet minister and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren has now openly shown his rebellious stance. Champai has reached Delhi amid resentment against CM and brother Hemant Soren in Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

Champai hurt by insult

Ending the speculations, Champai Soren wrote a long post on X. He said that he is hurt by the insult and contempt in Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). He has been humiliated and was removed from the post of Chief Minister. After Champai directly targeted Hemant Soren, the chances of him joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi today have increased. Along with Champai Soren, 5 other JMM MLAs can also join BJP.

Will BJP get any benefit?

Given the latest equations in Jharkhand, the prime question remains if Champai switches sides will it benefit the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections? If yes then what? also How much loss will JMM suffer due to the departure of the strong leader?

The answer to these questions lies in Champai being called Kolhan Tiger. Champai comes from the Kolhan area of Jharkhand which has 14 assembly seats and 2 Lok Sabha seats. He has been elected multiple times as MLA from Kolhan. After Hemant, he is one of the most prominent tribal leaders in the state. So, if Champai joins the BJP, the saffron party could garner electoral gains in 14 assembly seats.

Champai Soren comes from the Kolhan area of ​​Jharkhand. He is also known as Kolhan Tiger in Jharkhand. Kolhan has 14 assembly seats and 2 Lok Sabha seats. Champai Soren is a many-time MLA from Kolhan. After Hemant Soren, Champai is a big tribal face in the state. If Champai Soren joins BJP, BJP will get a strong tribal leader.

Can BJP make him CM face?

It is also important to know that it is highly unlikely that BJP will make Champai Soren a CM candidate. Past incidents show that the BJP takes potential CM candidates from other parties without making commitments. Additionally, there are leaders like Arjun Munda and Babulal Marandi who are already in the fray. Simply put, Champai's CM candidature in the BJP will entirely depend upon his capabilities to swing JMM votes in favour of the BJP.

JMM's tribal vote will shift to BJP in Kolhan region

If Champai joins the BJP, JMM will undoubtedly face a significant loss. JMM's vote bank in the Kolhan region will be greatly affected. The tribal vote will shift to BJP instead of JMM. Kolhan region is formed by combining three important districts of Jharkhand - Saraikela, East Singhbhum and West Singhbhum. There are 14 assembly seats here. Champai Soren has a stronghold in the Kolhan area. In the 2019 elections, JMM won 11 out of 14 seats in Kolhan. Congress got 2 seats in Kolhan. An independent candidate won one seat. In the 2019 elections, BJP failed to even open its account in this region.

ALSO READ | Champai Soren, JMM leader and former Jharkhand CM, likely to join BJP today, say sources