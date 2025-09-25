Bihar polls 2025: Decoding why BJP selected Dharmendra Pradhan as its election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, who was also the BJP's in-charge for the 2024 Haryana elections, has been involved in state politics for a while. Notably, he was also the BJP's co-incharge for the 2010 Bihar assembly elections, when the saffron party and the JD-U registered an emphatic victory.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is considered to be a close aide of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Thursday was appointed as the Bharatiya Janata Party's in-charge for the assembly elections in Bihar, scheduled to be held in October-November this year. In Bihar, the saffron party is in alliance with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United (JD-U) and is seeking to retain power in the state.

Pradhan, who was also the BJP's in-charge for the 2024 Haryana elections, has been involved in state politics for a while. Notably, he was also the BJP's co-incharge for the 2010 Bihar assembly elections, when the saffron party and the JD-U registered an emphatic victory, completely decimating the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Pradhan's track record as poll in-charge

Pradhan enjoys the trust of the BJP's top leadership, as the saffron party on many occasions have made him in-charge or co-incharge for several assembly elections. During the 2024 Haryana elections, which were held after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Pradhan was made BJP's poll in-charge. Under him, the BJP sprang a surprise and registered a third consecutive victory in Haryana, winning 48 out of the 90 seats despite anti-incumbency. This was also the BJP's best tally in Haryana since 2014.

Pradhan had reportedly set up camps in Rohtak, Kurukshetra and Panchkula, focusing on the ground zero. He even kept taking regular updates from party workers on the ground, and made party's strategy accordingly, helping the saffron party register a third straight term.

Odisha, Pradhan's home state

Before Haryana, Pradhan was also made BJP's election incharge for Odisha polls, which were held simultaneously along with 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Like Haryana, Pradhan regularly kept taking inputs from ground workers, which ultimately helped the BJP form a government in Odisha for a historic first after winning 78 seats.

A history in Uttar Pradesh

Pradhan was also made the BJP's in-charge for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Under him, the saffron party won 255 seats out of the 403 constituencies, which ensured that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath secure a second consecutive term in office.

Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh

In 2017, the Odisha leader was made BJP's in-charge for 2017 Uttarakhand elections. Pradhan's efforts helped the party win 57 out of the 70 seats in the Uttarakhand assembly. Before Uttarakhand, Pradhan was BJP's in-charge for 2014 Jharkhand elections. Under him, the saffron party registered a historic victory in Jharkhand, which has 81 seats. While the BJP won 37 seats out of the 72 it contested, its alliance partner All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) won five seats out of the eight it contested.

Way back, the union minister was also made in-charge for 2008 Chhattisgarh elections, where the saffron party was facing a stiff challenge. However, thanks to Pradhan, the BJP won 50 seats in the 90-member House, registering a second consecutive term.

Karnataka, the only blot on Pradhan's CV

The 2023 Karnataka assembly elections, however, remain the only blot on Pradhan's CV so far. For 2023 polls, Pradhan was appointed as BJP's in-charge, but the saffron party failed to retain power in Karnataka, where it won just 66 seats out of the 224-member legislative assembly.