Bengaluru stampede: What led to chaos outside Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB victory celebrations? Bengaluru stampede: Eye-witnesses said a stampede-like situation emerged as fans thronged the venue of felicitation. The massive crowd further triggered the stampede at several entry points, prompting police to use lathi-charge to control the surge.

Bengaluru:

At least 11 people lost lives and more than 50 were injured after a stampede broke out near the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru during the RCB victory celebrations. The stampede started as thousands of RCB fans gathered outside the stadium to catch a glimpse of the team arriving with the trophy.

However, to control the crowd, police used mild force to bring the situation under control ahead of a special felicitation at the stadium for the RCB team organised by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

What led to stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

Eye-witnesses said a stampede-like situation emerged as fans thronged the venue of felicitation. The massive crowd further triggered the stampede at several entry points, prompting police to use lathi-charge to control the surge.

Amid these developments, visuals also showed fans climbing trees and buses to catch a glimpse of IPL 2025 champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Ahead of the RCB victory celebrations, the crowd grew increasingly restless despite repeated police appeals to maintain order and disperse, with warnings against unlawful entry and unsafe behaviour.

The stampede started when thousands of fans attempted to enter the stadium in a hurry from various gates. After the stampede, police transported the injured to ambulances and shifted them to the nearby Bowring Hospital.

Police added that the ambulances were unable to move quickly to the hospital due to the overcrowding on the roads.

The situation further escalated as fans began rushing towards the stadium gates. Several were reportedly injured in the rush, with visuals showing scenes of people fainting and being trampled as police tried to resort to lathi charge.

In another incident, one fan, while climbing a gate to jump into the stadium, fell and broke his leg.

Karnataka govt honours RCB team

The Karnataka government honoured the Royal Challengers Bengaluru team for winning their first IPL title, ending an 18-year wait for the prestigious trophy.

Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, chief minister Siddaramaiah, and deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar felicitated the Rajat Patidar-led team on the grand steps of the iconic Vidhana Soudha, the state legislature and secretariat building.

Police face tough time in crowd management

Police had a tough time in crowd management as a large number of cricket enthusiasts tried to gain entry, at the same time, into the stadium.

As per the traffic advisory from the Bengaluru police, entry to Chinnaswamy Stadium was limited to only those with valid tickets and passes. "As there is limited parking facility available near the Chinnaswamy Stadium, those who are attending the event are advised to use public transport and Metro. The public is requested to cooperate," it had said.