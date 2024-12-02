Banking Law (Amendment) Bill 2024: What impact will it have on nominations in your bank account? EXPLAINED

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

The Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024 is scheduled to be introduced in the Lok Sabha. The introduction of the key bill is being delayed due to a ruckus in the Parliament. However, the government is hopeful to introduce the bill in the ongoing Winter Session.

With consistent reforms in the financial sector and innovative use of technology, financial markets in India have strengthened. With Banking Law (Amendment) Bill 2024, the government wants to capitalise the situation to boost the banking sector.

Earlier this year, the Union Budget 2023-24 proposed to further solidify the financial sector. Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman while tabling the Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament had said “Our vision for the Amrit Kaal includes technology-driven and knowledge-based economy with strong public finances, and a robust financial sector.”

In line with the government's commitment to reforming the banking sector, the government brought Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024 which seeks to amend several significant banking laws to modernize and enhance the regulatory framework of the banking sector.

Which are laws to be amended by the bill-

Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934

Banking Regulation Act, 1949

State Bank of India Act, 1955

Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1970 Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1980.

Bill also seeks to increase options for nominees

The Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 also seeks to increase the option for nominees per bank account to four, from existing one, among others.

Here are the other key provisions in the proposed bill:

Another proposed change relates to redefining 'substantial interest' for directorships, which could increase to Rs 2 crore instead of the current limit of Rs 5 lakh, which was fixed almost six decades ago.

The Bill also seeks to give greater freedom to banks in deciding the remuneration to be paid to statutory auditors.

The Bill also seeks to redefine the reporting dates for banks for regulatory compliance to the 15th and last day of every month instead of the second and fourth Fridays.

A Central Processing Centre (CPC) is proposed to be setup for faster response to companies through centralized handling of various forms filed with field offices under the Companies Act.

Also read: Farmers' protest: Why are farmers marching to Delhi and what are their key demands? | Explained