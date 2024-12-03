Bangladesh unrest: Why Mamata Banerjee's UN peacekeeping call is reasonable but impractical? Explained

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bangladesh unrest: Why Mamata Banerjee's UN peacekeeping call is reasonable but impractical?

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday called upon the Central govt to move to the United Nations (UN) and seek deployment of a peacekeeping mission in Bangladesh. She urged the Centre while speaking at the state Legislative Assembly.

In past days, almost the entire opposition in India has in unified voice expressed solidarity with the govt to take steps that could bring peace in the neighbouring country. But when it comes to UN peacekeeping mission, it is necessary to understand the feasibility of the process.

What is UN peacekeeping mission?

UN peacekeeping mission are the dedicated and madate-based deployment of the peacekeepers to restore and safeguard peace. Since, the UN does not have its army, it is the member states who contribute to the peacekeeping forces.

This must be noted here that the UN Charter that governs the inter-governmental organization finds no explicit mention of the peacekeeping mission. However, it evolved into one of the most important tool over the time in bringing and establishing peace in the nations.

What is the process of deployment of mission?

As per the tradition, the UN either visits the host country or hosts a briefing by the major parties and civil society representatives in New York. This is done to better understand the political dynamics on ground.

After host-state provides consent, the Security Council, the most powerful arm of the UN, and the govt sign a compact with assessment of UN Secretariat. The relation between the host-govt and mission must be analyzed quarterly and the UNSC must remain abreast of the development in that direction. Accordingly, future action could be taken.

Can UN forcefully deploy missions?

As stated above, the consent of host-state is essential to initiate the deployment. Without host-state consent, the peacekeeping mission can never be deployed. As stated in Article 2 of Chapter I, all states hold equal sovereignty and the organization can't intervene in the domestic issue. So, the host-state consent remains sacrosanct.

The only time when the UN can override consent is under Article 2(7) of Chapter I, which sets provisions under Chapter VII free from its ambit. As per Article 42 of Chapter VII, the UN can deploy forces through air, water and land to restore peace without consent of the host-state.

Conspicuously, this provision under Chapter VII is only applicable when the restoring of peace is necessary and it could not be done without intervention.

What is the hurdle in deploying peacekeeping mission in Bangladesh?

Given the conditions in Bangladesh, the interim govt has continuously denounced the allegations of minority persecution. Since, consent is necessary, it is apparent that the interim govt would not provide that as it has time and again stated that things have been under control.

Besides, providing consent is more like a one way to go. In case of deterioration of consent of the host-govt post-deployment, the UNSC with the help of or on request of Secretariat can act decisively against the host-govt for violation of Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA). However, such actions are majorly diplomatic. Only in extreme deterioration of consent, the UNSC can consider mechanism that do not require host-state consent.