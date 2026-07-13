Nepal's Gen Z protests return: Why PM Balen Shah is facing backlash | EXPLAINED

Kathmandu:

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Nepal's capital Kathmandu on Sunday to protest against the government's eviction of squatters without a resettlement plan, in what is emerging as the first major public challenge for Prime Minister Balen Shah's government.

The demonstrations, which began as protests against the Kathmandu Metropolitan City Police over eviction drives, have intensified in recent days after floods hit a government holding centre in Kirtipur housing around 150 displaced squatters, forcing their evacuation.

Gen-Z activists who visited the site were baton-charged and arrested, drawing criticism from Nepali Congress President Gagan Kumar Thapa, who demanded their immediate release. Police also arrested 26 people during a solidarity protest in Koshi Province.

The protestors have focused on what demonstrators describe as the "inhuman" living conditions of those displaced. Local media reports said activists, students and journalists have also been arrested while raising concerns about the conditions in the holding centres.

The unrest follows a nationwide eviction drive launched in April that displaced more than 15,000 people from about 2,600 families. While 325 families were moved to temporary holding centres in Kathmandu, over 60 families remained there even after the government's July 6 eviction deadline.

Major backlash after bike rider self-immolates

Public anger has been further fuelled by the death of 25-year-old ride-sharing driver Ganesh Nepali, who died after setting himself on fire when municipal police locked the wheel of his motorcycle outside the Department of Passports in Tripureshwar last week.

The incident has reignited criticism of the Balen Shah's government and triggered fresh demands for accountability over the conduct of the Kathmandu Metropolitan City Police.



According to The Kathmandu Post, the tragedy has sparked a wider debate over the conduct, authority and legal jurisdiction of municipal law enforcement. The newspaper reported that the municipal police have largely retreated from Kathmandu's streets following the public backlash.

Demands laid by protestors

Protestors in Nepal are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Balen Shah, economic reforms to tackle youth unemployment and an immediate end to forced squatter evictions without proper resettlement plans.

The demonstrations are also calling for the release of detained activists and permanent housing for displaced families.

Statement of legal experts

The newspaper noted that criticism of the municipal police has been mounting since Shah was elected Kathmandu mayor as an independent candidate in 2022. His administration adopted an aggressive approach to clearing pavements and informal street markets, resulting in repeated confrontations with street vendors.

In March 2024, street vendor Badri Devkota was allegedly beaten by municipal police before being detained, an incident that intensified concerns over the force's methods.

"The legal framework does not envision the municipal police as a force authorised to use physical coercion or riot-control tactics. Their primary mandate is to facilitate administrative functions within the metropolis through persuasion and community engagement..." senior advocate Raju Chapagain told The Kathmandu Post.

Provisions under law

Under Nepal's Constitution, local governments are empowered to establish municipal police forces. The Kathmandu Metropolitan City Municipal Police Act, 2023, enacted during Shah's tenure, defines the force's responsibilities as protecting municipal property, public parks, sanitation and assisting in local events.

However, The Kathmandu Post reported that the law does not authorise municipal police to use force, conduct baton charges or detain citizens. It also requires enforcement actions to be coordinated with the mayor, deputy mayor, chief administrative officer and ward chairs.

"There is absolutely no legal basis for the municipal police to use force…" retired Deputy Inspector General of Nepal Police Purna Chandra Joshi told The Kathmandu Post.

Recurring anti-government protests

The latest demonstrations come against the backdrop of recurring anti-government protests in Kathmandu. In an earlier wave of protests, students had taken to the streets accusing the government of KP Sharma Oli of corruption and inefficiency, particularly over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, signalling persistent public dissatisfaction with governance in Nepal.

Written by Jitisha Parihar. Jitisha Parihar is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.

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