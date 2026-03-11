About Iran's elite NOPO force: The secret unit guarding Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei

New Delhi:

Iran has reportedly deployed an elite counter-terrorism unit to protect its newly appointed Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, following the assassination of his father, Ali Khamenei, during a joint military operation by the United States and Israel.

Amid reports that Mojtaba Khamenei was injured during the conflict, Iranian officials insist that he remains safe. Youssef Pezeshkian, son of Iran’s president Masoud Pezeshkian, said Wednesday that the supreme leader was “safe and healthy.” Since being declared successor to his father three days earlier, Mojtaba Khamenei has neither addressed the nation publicly nor issued any written statement.

Elite NOPO force assigned to protect supreme leader

A US media report claims that Iran has assigned its black-uniformed elite counter-terrorism unit, known as NOPO, to provide security for the 56-year-old cleric. According to Ali Safavi of the Paris-based National Council of Resistance of Iran, NOPO — an acronym in Persian for Nirouyeh Vijeh Pasdaran Velayat — is a special force tasked with protecting the Supreme Leader and the ruling system.

Safavi explained that while “Velayat” refers to the Supreme Leader, it also symbolises the broader governing authority. Over time, NOPO evolved into a specialised force distinct from the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which was created after the 1979 revolution to safeguard the Islamic Republic from internal and external threats.

Structure and capabilities of NOPO

The NOPO force reportedly consists of six brigades — four based in Tehran, one in Mashhad, and one in Isfahan. The unit is considered more highly trained, aggressive and tightly controlled than standard IRGC forces.

Its brigades are known for their direct loyalty to the Supreme Leader and are fully equipped for high-risk operations. Former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei reportedly relied almost exclusively on this unit for his personal security.

Although some members of the force may have been killed during the attack that killed him, the unit is believed to remain operational.

Role in internal crackdowns

Safavi said that in times of crisis, the unit’s duties extend beyond personal protection. NOPO forces have previously been deployed in large numbers during internal unrest, including firing on protesters during major uprisings.

Members have also reportedly been stationed around prisons housing political detainees.

The unit was formed in 1991 under Iran’s Special Units Command and is widely regarded as one of the country’s most capable tactical forces. However, it has also faced serious accusations of human-rights violations.

NOPO has allegedly played a key role in suppressing several major protest movements, including the 1999 student demonstrations, the 2019 nationwide unrest, and protests following the death of Mahsa Amini.