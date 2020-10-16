Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KRITI_RUSSIA With high-voltage, drama, action, revenge, Bejoy's Taish trailer is out

With the dramatic monologue, "Taish Hai Dharkhan, Taish Junoon Hai", ZEE 5 has released the trailer of its new thriller movie 'Taish',a revenge drama directed by Bejoy Nambiar.

In the starting of the trailer, with the sound of every gunshot, you meet the five main lead characters of the film, including Pulkit Samrat, Jim Sarbh, Kirti Kharbanda, Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh

As the trailer plays, we are introduced to two brothers, Jim Sarbh and Pulkit, who are at a family wedding and are also seemingly partners-in-crime. Next, we see Rane as someone, who wants to seek revenge and who knows only to kill, which makes us wonder that amount of action, bloodshed, drame and revenge is going to be high.

However, they all come together under a roof for a lavish wedding.

Taish, from the trailer appears to be a high-voltage a revenge drama packed with suspense and romance. It also features Saurabh Sachdeva, Abhimanyu Singh, Saloni Batra and Zoa Morani in supporting roles.

Taish will release simultaneously as a six-episode web series and as a feature film on October 29.

Taking to the Twitter, ZEE5 Asia-Pacific, sharing the photographs of the main leads from Taish, wrote: "Their rage will give rise to the vengeance.#Taish, premiere 29th October, only on #ZEE5."

Wishing the director Bejoy Nambiar, bollywood legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, shared the link of the trailer on his official Twitter handle captioning it "T 3690 - Bejoy .. wishing the very best always .. Red heart been a while since ‘WAZIR’"

Sharing the trailer video, Kriti Kharbanda said "So much love pouring in for #taishtrailer Watch. Love. Share. Please :)"

So much love pouring in for #taishtrailer ❤️❤️❤️ woohooooo!

Watch. Love. Share. Please :) https://t.co/II40mhRDM2 — kriti kharbanda (@kriti_official) October 16, 2020

