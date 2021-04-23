Web series on Osho's first secretary Ma Yoga Laxmi in works

Image Source : TWITTER/APRODIGIOSUS Osho

A web series currently in the works aims at narrating the story of Ma Yoga Laxmi, the first secretary of controversial spiritual guru Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh also known as Osho. The script will be based on author Rashid Maxwell's book "The Only Life: Osho, Laxmi And A Journey Of The Heart."

Talking about parting with rights of his book, author Maxwell said: "The vision and work of Osho and its revolutionary effect on Laxmi and his people needs to be widely understood."

Also read: BARC TRP Report Week 15: Super Dancer 4 enters Top 5; Anupamaa, Imli continue to shine

Cast and creative crew details are awaited, except that the series will be directed by Ranjan Chandel.

"Ma Laxmi was the first secretary of Osho and the one who was instrumental in Acharya Rajneesh's transformation into Bhagwan Osho. Ma Sheela was her protege. Rashid's bestseller book, the rights of which I have picked up, makes up for a compelling story," said Rahul Mittra who will produce the film with Jar Pictures, with Osho World Foundation and Sanjay Grover as co-producers.

Also read: R Madhavan reacts to Mumbai Police's tweet on meeting girlfriend, gets a 'Rocketry' reply