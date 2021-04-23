Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUPAMAAFANCLUB,SUPERDANCER20 BARC TRP Report Week 15: Super Dancer 4 enters Top 5; Anupamaa, Imli continue to shine

TV actors work hard to get the audience hooked to their screens and earn a place in the top 5 of BARC TRP charts. In week 15, Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa continued to reign in the first position while Imli maintained its second spot. This week, while new shows made an entry, a few also slipped down from their positions. TRP rating is the way to know which TV shows are winning hearts and which have lost their charm. While there are many new shows on TV that have managed to make a space in the audiences' heart, long-running shows like Kundali Bhagya and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai keep making an appearance in the top 5 as well.

What are the TRP ratings of your favorite shows and which are the top 5 most-watched TV serials, let's have a look here-

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa is unbeatable since the beginning of the year. The show has been ruling the TRP charts for many weeks and fans are in love with the divorce track going on in the show. In week 15, the show earned 3.0 million viewership impressions.

Imli

At the same time, Star Plus' show 'Imli' has got second place in the list of Top 5 of TRP. This serial occupies the second number with 2.5 million viewership impressions. It stars Gashmeer Mahajani and Sumbul Touqueer.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Star Plus' TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin also earned around 2.5 million viewership impressions and bagged third place. Starring Neil and Aishwarya, the show has been a constant for weeks in the top 5.

Super Dancer Chapter 4

The dance reality show judged by Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu earned 2.3 million viewership impressions in week 13. Hence bagging the fourth spot. Also, the singing reality show Indian Idol 12 also earned similar impressions.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

With 2.1 million viewership impressions, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai bagged fifth place. Starring Shivangi Joshi as Sirat and Mohsin Khan as Kartik, it is one of the longest running shows on TV.