Image Source : FILE IMAGE UP cops begin probe in FIR against 'Mirzapur' makers in Mumbai

A visiting Uttar Pradesh police team has started an investigation into a case against makers of web series 'Mirzapur', officials said on Friday. The three-member team of the Mirzapur police, which landed here two days ago, is carrying out the investigation with assistance from their Mumbai counterparts, they said. The team is investigating on the basis of an FIR registered at the Kotwali Dehat Police Station in Mirzapur that accuses the show makers of "hurting religious sentiments and provoking the breach of peace".

Executive producers of the series, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Bhaumik Gondaliya, and Amazon Prime Video platform were named in the FIR. The Mirzapur police team has started the probe after seeking permission, as per rules, from Mumbai DCP (Detection -I) on Thursday, they added.

The Mumbai police rejected speculation in certain quarters about a rift between the two police forces over the investigation and lack of support from local personnel to the

visiting team. Such messages were circulating on social media, but the Mumbai police claimed there was no truth in them.

Quashing speculation, the Mumbai police, in a statement, said "Above messages are going viral on social media. Please note that they are rumours and factually

incorrect. The Mumbai police is providing full assistance to the UP police."

Mirzapur Range IG Piyush Kumar told PTI that in the FIR lodged on January 17, it has been alleged that the web series tried to malign the image of Mirzapur, which is a

historic and religious place, having no relation with crime as shown in it. The FIR was lodged under Sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505 (statements conducing to public statements to mischief of the IPC, along with sections of the Information Technology Act.

The Supreme Court on Thursday had sought responses from the Centre, Amazon Prime Video and Excel Entertainment Pvt Ltd on a plea which has alleged that the web series has completely tarnished the historical and cultural image of the place by showing it as a city of goons. Mirzapur is known for its Vindyachal temple dedicated

to Goddess Durga.