Undekhi Teaser: Mystery murder in Sundarbans keeps you hooked

Is there something more than what meets the eye? Undekhi is a new original series that’s coming soon on SonyLIV. The teaser showcases the locales of Sundabans and a murder. While the first look seems interesting, it definitely makes you want to know more. If you go by the title of the series - Undekhi, are we missing out on something important?

Taking to Instagram. the makers shared the teaser of Undekhi and wrote, "A story Unheard. A crime Unseen. Presenting the first look of #Undekhi. Streaming soon. Exclusively on #SonyLIV".

The series is produced for Applause entertainment by Siddharth Sengupta's Edgestorm Productions and directed by Ashish R. Shukla. It features an ensemble cast of talented actors - Harch Chhaya, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Ankur Rathee, Surya Sharma, Anchal Singh, Abhishek Chauhan, Ayn Zoya, Apeksha Porwal and Sayandeep Sen. The dialogues have been penned by the versatile Varun Badola who impressed us with his performance as Kaashi in the recently released hit drama series "Your Honor".

Watch Undekhi teaser here:

